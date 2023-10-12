The Italian Trade Agency Partners with Awarded Chefs to Host 3 Masterclasses on the Crasftsmanship of Authentic Italian Cuisine

Discover the third edition of the "Italian Restaurants Today" Project

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) of New York, the Italian government agency that supports the business development of Italian companies abroad, is pleased to announce its third edition of "THE ITALIAN RESTAURANTS TODAY" project, a series of virtual and in person masterclasses, hosted by awarded chefs, for aspiring and professional chefs and hospitality professionals, to enhance the awareness of authentic Made in Italy products, culinary techniques and presentation styles distinctive to Italian cuisine.

These masterclasses will be will lead to the "Week of Italian Cuisine in the World", which will be celebrated across the United States November 13-19, 2023: Qualified members of the food and hospitality industry will be able to connect virtually to the first masterclass on the project, led by 3 Michelin Star-awarded Chef Enrico Derflingher on October 16, 2023, at 1 PM EST.

The other masterclass will be held both in person and virtually surrounding the celebration of "World Pasta Day". The second event will be held in Chicago, led by Chef Fabio Viviani, Top Chef's Fan Favorite and best-selling cookbook author, on October 24, 2023, at 12 PM EST at Prime & Provisions. The third will be on October 25, 2023, at 12 PM EST at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, hosted by Chef Raffaele Solinas, Vice President of the AICNY (Associazione Italiana Chef New York).

All masterclasses will focus on the use of authentic Italian ingredients and the artistry behind methods of preparation. The chefs will delve into the rich heritage of Italy and its culinary traditions and demonstrate the finesse behind Italian cuisine by preparing a signature dish.

To register, either by attending in person or connecting virtually, learn more about the iconic dishes the chefs will be showcasing, and read about the "Italian Restaurants Today" 2023 Project, you can go to https://itrest-today.com/ and follow the masterclasses on the Italian Trade Agency's social media pages @ItalianCrafted.

About the Italian Trade Agency

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is the Italian government agency entrusted with the promotion of the authentic Made in Italy and with facilitating business contacts between Italian companies and the rest of the world. In the United States its objective is to educate, to expand relations between Italian and American companies and to develop trade between Italy and the US. To attain this goal, the ITA provides information and assists companies in selecting their partners, promotes products through prominent exhibitions and trade shows (Winter and Summer Fancy Food Shows, Private Label Association show and Pizza Expo), seminars, trade delegations at the largest shows in Italy (Cibus, Tuttofood, and Vinitaly for the wine sector), tastings and media campaigns both in Italy and in the US. With 81 offices in 67 countries, its network of five US offices are each specialized in the various trade sectors and are located in New York (head office for the food & beverage sectors), Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and Houston.

