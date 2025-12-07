The James Agency Announces Strategic Evolution Toward Marketing Consultancy Model

"Technology can accelerate production, but it cannot replace discernment, empathy or creativity," said Veronique James, CEO of The James Agency. "Our clients need partners who can think strategically, interpret change and build brands that last. That is what this next chapter is about." Post this

"As AI becomes more prevalent, human intelligence has never mattered more," said Veronique James, founder and CEO of The James Agency. "Technology can accelerate production, but it cannot replace discernment, empathy or creativity. Our clients need partners who can think strategically, interpret change and build brands that last. That is what this next chapter is about."

To help lead this evolution, Phoebe Glawe-Sergent has joined TJA as Director of Client Experience, overseeing the agency's transition and championing its client-first philosophy. Glawe-Sergent brings 8+ years of progressive marketing and client-centered experience and holds a master's degree in education from Arizona State University. Glawe-Sergent will ensure that every engagement begins with insights-first strategy and is guided by collaboration, clarity and measurable impact.

"I'm honored to help guide this new era at TJA," Glawe-Sergent said. "AI gives us new tools, but it is human perspective that drives connection and trust. Our goal is to help brands evolve faster than the environment around them, without losing what makes them real and authentic."

Glawe-Sergent is supported by The James Agency's award-winning and tenured leadership team, including President Megan Simoes (12 years), Chief Creative Officer Shane Tang (17 years) and Creative Director Darren Simoes (13 years.)

The James Agency, founded in 2005, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025. As TJA enters its third decade, it continues to focus on building what it calls "Enterprising Brands," or the organizations that pair adaptability with integrity, clarity with creativity and curiosity with measurable results.

This evolution is emphasized by the agency's world-class employee culture, earning recognition from Inc. Best Workplaces and Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing privately held companies in 2024. James' philosophy that "happy people create happy work" has led to industry-leading employee retention in a high turnover industry, ensuring that historic knowledge and top talent stay with the agency through its next era.

