The James Hotel NoMad Partners with FÜZI Pets to Bring Luxe Accommodations to Their Furry Guests

The FÜZI bed adds a modern luxe aesthetic to pet furniture with sleek metal frames that elevate a soft faux fur bed that's chew-resistant, water-resistant and machine-washable. FÜZI Pet's mission is to blend functionality, comfort and design, creating products that enhance the lives of both pets and their owners. This collaboration not only provides pets with a cozy place to rest while traveling but also seamlessly blends with the hotel's sophisticated interior, adding a touch of elegance to each space.

"We love traveling with our dogs and are so appreciative when we find a hotel that not only allows dogs, but welcomes them," says FÜZI Pets founder and CEO, Kris Arabia Leigh. "We are thrilled to partner with The James as they take their pet-friendly accommodations to the next level."

Located in the heart of Manhattan, The James is a boutique hotel with contemporary, upscale accommodations. Their partnership with FÜZI Pets is part of a new pet programming initiative launching this month that also includes the custom dog treat brand, Posh Pup Treats, and Brooklyn-based animal shelter, Rescue City.

"The James NoMad is proud to be partnering with two women-owned businesses and a local animal shelter for our pet programming initiative," says O'Brien. "Supporting local, minority, and charitable-focused businesses is something we prioritize when collaborating with brands here."

