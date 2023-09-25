The James Hughes Team Finds a New Home. The real estate team known throughout New Jersey for delivering exceptional service has moved to Keller Williams.

The James Hughes Team has joined the Keller Williams NJ Metro Group in Montclair.
MONTCLAIR, N.J., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The James Hughes Team has joined the Keller Williams NJ Metro Group in Montclair. For nearly 20 years, James Hughes and his team have represented buyers and sellers with real estate transactions throughout New Jersey. His industry knowledge, ability to inform and educate and strong negotiation skills are known and respected by clients and peers.
This strategic move positions The James Hughes team, which includes his eldest son, Elijah Hughes, to continue delivering distinctive, tailored services to clients in Essex County and surrounding areas as the team scales and grows to reach more real estate buyers and sellers. The Keller Williams model moves away from the "one-size-fits-all" approach to marketing real estate and considers the diverse attributes of neighborhoods, properties, and the individual goals of each client. The father-son duo is confident that this method benefits property sellers and buyers and enables the James Hughes Team to better serve clients, attract new talent, and offer broader services to the unique and diverse market he serves.
James has earned 5-star ratings on leading real estate marketplace websites Zillow and Trulia. And he's received the New Jersey Realtors® Circle of Excellence Sales Award six years in a row. The James Hughes team, which comprises agents and support staff who provide high-touch, personalized service is committed to delivering exceptional experiences for home sellers, buyers, and companies looking for the best real estate property for their needs.
About Keller Williams
Keller Williams, the world's largest real estate franchise by agent count, has more than 1,100 offices and 188,000 agents. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States. Keller Williams Realty, Inc., a franchise company, is an Equal Opportunity Employer and supports the Fair Housing Act. Each Keller Williams office is independently owned and operated. Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven, and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders.
Keller Williams NJ Metro Group-Montclair operates under the belief system that real estate is a local business driven by individual associates and their presence within their communities. For more information, visit jameshughesteam.com, email [email protected] or follow in Instagram @jameshughesteam.
