The James Hughes Team Finds a New Home. The real estate team known throughout New Jersey for delivering exceptional service has moved to Keller Williams.

The James Hughes Team has left Compass to join Keller Williams NJ Metro Group in Montclair. Tweet this

James has earned 5-star ratings on leading real estate marketplace websites Zillow and Trulia. And he's received the New Jersey Realtors® Circle of Excellence Sales Award six years in a row. The James Hughes team, which comprises agents and support staff who provide high-touch, personalized service is committed to delivering exceptional experiences for home sellers, buyers, and companies looking for the best real estate property for their needs.

About Keller Williams

Keller Williams, the world's largest real estate franchise by agent count, has more than 1,100 offices and 188,000 agents. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States. Keller Williams Realty, Inc., a franchise company, is an Equal Opportunity Employer and supports the Fair Housing Act. Each Keller Williams office is independently owned and operated. Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven, and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders.

Keller Williams NJ Metro Group-Montclair operates under the belief system that real estate is a local business driven by individual associates and their presence within their communities. For more information, visit jameshughesteam.com, email [email protected] or follow in Instagram @jameshughesteam.

Media Contact

James Hughes, James Hughes Team, 1 2016751210, [email protected], jameshughesteam.com

Twitter

SOURCE James Hughes Team