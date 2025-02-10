The James Irvine Foundation Unveils 2025 Leadership Award Recipients

"The challenges we face as a state and nation require bold leadership and innovative solutions. This year's honorees lead the way by exemplifying the Californian spirit: forward-thinking, community-driven, and compassionate." - Governor Gavin Newsom Post this

Shantay R. Davies-Balch ( Fresno ) | CEO, BLACK Wellness and Prosperity Center: Davies-Balch advances maternal and infant health by training culturally competent doulas, driving systemic healthcare changes, and expanding resources for Black families. BWPC has tripled the number of Black doulas serving Fresno County with its rigorous doula training program.





Nayamin Martinez ( Fresno ) | Executive Director, Central California Environmental Justice Network: An advocate for rural communities, Martinez leads environmental justice efforts to protect farmworkers from pollution and climate risks. In 2024, CCEJN co-organized a legislative hearing, where farmworker testimony prompted an audit of Cal OSHA to improve worker safety.





Skye Patrick ( Los Angeles ) | County Librarian & CEO, LA County Library: Patrick transforms libraries into inclusive hubs by integrating critical mental health resources, career support, and emergency interventions. LA County Library welcomes 11 million visitors annually at its 86 library locations, four cultural resource centers, and expansive mobile network.





Cutcha Risling Baldy, PhD, & Kaitlin Reed , PhD ( Arcata ) | Co-Directors, Rou Dalagurr Food Sovereignty Lab & Traditional Ecological Knowledges Institute: This duo advances Indigenous science, food sovereignty, and land justice by mentoring students, fostering collaborations, and integrating Indigenous knowledge into academia and community life. Rou Dalagurr is California's first dedicated space for cultivating Indigenous Knowledges in a university setting.





Stacy L. Smith , PhD ( Los Angeles ) | Founder, Annenberg Inclusion Initiative: A pioneer in entertainment equity, Smith's groundbreaking research and initiatives like the Inclusion Rider are reshaping representation on- and off-screen. The Initiative has informed inclusion policies for industry giants such as Netflix, Universal, Amazon, Adobe, and Spotify.





Helen Iris Torres ( Los Angeles ) | CEO, Hispanas Organized for Political Equality (HOPE): Torres creates pathways for Latina leaders to influence policy, hold leadership positions, and drive systemic change. Today, 7% of California State Senators are HOPE alumnae and dozens more serve in their local governments. 85% of HOPE alumnae have served on a nonprofit board or government commission.

Don Howard, President and CEO of The James Irvine Foundation, remarked, "These leaders are charting new paths to address some of the most critical challenges Californians face. Their innovative approaches not only uplift their communities but also provide a model for tackling similar challenges across the state. Their work demonstrates the power of leadership, creativity, and determination in creating a brighter future for all Californians."

Governor Gavin Newsom added, "The challenges we face as a state and nation require bold leadership and innovative solutions. This year's honorees lead the way by exemplifying the Californian spirit: forward-thinking, community-driven, and compassionate. I thank The James Irvine Foundation for recognizing these leaders and their commitment to their work, to their communities, and to building a stronger California for all of us."

Representatives of the Foundation will join California policymakers, Leadership Awards alumni, and elected officials to honor the 2025 Award recipients at a reception in Sacramento on February 10. More information about the work of this year's recipients is available at IrvineAwards.org. Photos and video of the recipients are available here.

About The James Irvine Foundation

The James Irvine Foundation is a private, nonprofit grantmaking foundation dedicated to expanding opportunity for the people of California. The Foundation's focus is a California where all low-income workers have the power to advance economically. Since 1937 the Foundation has provided more than $2.759 billion in grants to organizations throughout California. For more, please visit irvine.org.

About the Leadership Awards

The James Irvine Foundation Leadership Awards recognize diverse leaders whose innovative solutions to critical state challenges improve people's lives, create opportunity, and contribute to a better California. The Foundation provides each recipient's organization with a grant of $350,000 to support their work benefiting the people of California and helps recipients share their approaches with policymakers and peers. Since 2006, the Foundation has recognized 130 individuals and leadership pairs. Find stories, videos, and more information on the 2025 recipients and Awards alumni at IrvineAwards.org.

