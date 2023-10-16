The Japonesque® Dermaplaner & Cooling Eye Roller 2 in 1 Facial Tool Chosen as 2023 CEW Beauty Awards Finalist for Best Skincare Tool

The CEW Beauty Award recognizes the best beauty products and the creators behind them.

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Japonesque, the fastest growing premium beauty tools brand in the U.S., announced today that their Japonesque Dermaplaner & Cooling Eye Roller 2 in 1 Facial Tool has been chosen as a finalist at the prestigious 2023 CEW Beauty Awards for 'Best Skincare Tool' in the Skincare Tools Category.

In its 30th year, The CEW Beauty Award recognizes the best beauty products and the creators behind them. Winners are selected by the most knowledgeable contingent of industry experts and executives across every beauty sector. In the past, award categories have received thousands of votes from consumers casting their vote for their favorite brand.

The Japonesque® Dermaplaner & Cooling Eye Roller is a unique 2 in 1 facial tool that delivers over 7 skin loving benefits. The tool features a single stainless steel, ultra-sharp, precision Japanese blade that gets close to skin for optimal exfoliation & facial hair removal. The cooling stainless steel roller fits perfectly around the delicate eye area to cool and sooth and can help reduce redness & puffiness.

"Japonesque is honored to have one of its products be recognized as a CEW Beauty Awards Finalist this year," said Jennifer Thompson, Chief Brand Officer of Japonesque. "Our 2 in 1 Dermaplaner reflects our community's feedback that they love our dermaplaners for improving their skin, and they wanted to see those benefits extend to their entire face. Adding cooling eye roller technology to the handle provides a single tool, full face solution for better skin."

Dermaplaning gently exfoliates the upper-most layer of skin to help to increase your skin's ability to absorb serums, moisturizers, & other bioactive skin-care products. Skin feels softer, smoother, and creates the perfect foundation for glass-smooth makeup application.

Eye rolling stimulates blow flow to your orbital area to encourage lymphatic drainage and absorption of skin care products.

Dermaplaner

Ultra-sharp, precision Japanese stainless steel blades

Exfoliates skin and removes peach fuzz and facial hair

Helps increase absorption of serums and moisturizers

Creates a smooth foundation for makeup

Eye roller

Made from cooling stainless steel

Can be used alone or with serums to better apply product to skin

Easy to clean

Can help increase blood circulation

Helps minimize redness & puffiness

Winners for the 2023 CEW Beauty Awards will be announced at a luncheon at the Hilton Midtown on Tuesday, November 7.

About Japonesque

Japonesque is a developer and marketer of innovative beauty implements, makeup brushes and makeup removal products under the brands Japonesque and The Original Makeup Eraser. The Japonesque brand was originally founded by Paula Forberg Beritzhoff who was inspired by Japanese makeup artists in Kabuki theater and later developed by Karen McKay. The brand offers products of superior performance and quality at attractive price points and is distributed broadly across multiple retailers in the US market. The Original Makeup Eraser, founded by Lexi McCarthy, was acquired by Japonesque in August 2020 and offers a category defining range of sustainable makeup removal products. Topspin Consumer Partners invested in Japonesque in September 2019 and has worked closely with the Japonesque team to expand the business organically and via acquisition. To learn more about our brands please visit www.japonesque.com and www.makeuperaser.com.

