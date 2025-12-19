The Jenesis House Announces Opening of Private Wellness Estate in Sedona on February 14, 2026

The opening of The Jenesis House aligns with the growing demand for intimate, experience-driven wellness travel that emphasizes restoration over optimization. With limited guest capacity and curated programming, the estate reflects a shift toward slower, more intentional hospitality experiences.

SEDONA, Ariz., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Jenesis House, a private wellness estate designed for guided restoration and intentional living, today announced its official opening on February 14, 2026. Located on four acres in Sedona, Arizona, The Jenesis House offers guests an all-inclusive immersion experience centered on rest, ritual, and personal renewal.

Created for individuals seeking more than traditional luxury travel or retreats, The Jenesis House blends therapeutic bodywork, movement, creative healing, energy work, and curated nourishment into a structured yet spacious wellness journey. The estate operates on an intentionally intimate scale, prioritizing privacy, personalization, and nervous-system care.

Founded by wellness entrepreneur Jenesis LaForcarde, The Jenesis House was born from personal burnout and years of navigating high-pressure environments, with the vision of creating a space where guests can fully surrender into rest without planning or performance.

"The Jenesis House was created for people who carry a lot," said Jenesis, founder of The Jenesis House. "It's a space for those navigating transitions or craving true stillness. Every element is designed to support the nervous system and allow clarity and calm to return naturally."

The Immersion: A Signature All-Inclusive Experience

At the core of the offering is The Immersion, a three-night, all-inclusive wellness journey. Each stay includes luxury accommodations, three daily meals plus all-day snacks inspired by Japanese healing traditions and desert botanicals, one therapeutic massage per guest, daily guided movement, creative wellness experiences, and access to the estate's full range of amenities.

Signature features of the estate include a private Bath House with herbal soaking rituals, sauna and cold plunge baths, a Himalayan salt room, a tea house featuring house-made herbal blends, an outdoor movement dome, and the Intuition Tree House designed for quiet reflection.

Unlike traditional retreats with rigid schedules, The Jenesis House provides a guided flow that balances structure with spaciousness, allowing guests to fully disengage from daily responsibilities while remaining supported throughout their stay.

Responding to the Evolution of Wellness Travel

The opening of The Jenesis House aligns with the growing demand for intimate, experience-driven wellness travel that emphasizes restoration over optimization. With limited guest capacity and curated programming, the estate reflects a shift toward slower, more intentional hospitality experiences.

"This is not about fixing or optimizing," Jenesis added. "It's about creating a container for rest, presence, and reconnection."

Opening and Reservations

The Jenesis House will officially open on February 14, 2026. Reservations are now open for select immersion stays throughout the year. Availability is intentionally limited to preserve the integrity and intimacy of the experience.

For additional information, visit www.thejenesishouse.com or follow @thejenesishouse on Instagram.

About The Jenesis House

The Jenesis House is a private wellness estate located in Sedona, Arizona, offering guided, all-inclusive immersion stays designed for deep restoration and personal renewal. Founded by wellness entrepreneur Jenesis, the estate integrates therapeutic bodywork, movement, creative healing, energy-based practices, and curated nourishment in a purposefully intimate setting.

