The Jenkins Organization Elevates Storage Operations, Revenue, and Tenant Loyalty with StorageDefender Smart Units

"Across our portfolio, we're seeing a $1,000 to $4,000 monthly increase in revenue per property by offering Smart Units," said Jeremy Rollwitz, Regional Manager at The Jenkins Organization. "This revenue driver has been extremely valuable, especially with rental rates under pressure due to strong competition."

Beyond financial returns, the Smart Units have proven to enhance operational visibility and tenant peace of mind by notifying renters of motion detected within their unit via text alerts. The technology mirrors the growing demand for smart home features, especially among younger tenants and commercial users.

"There's always been a gap in visibility inside self-storage units, and StorageDefender has filled that gap for us," added Rollwitz. "By completing our facility's ring of protection, we're increasing revenue while delivering peace of mind."

Jenkins' success stems from a customer-first strategy supported by employee training, KPI tracking, and team incentives, along with responsive support and onboarding from the StorageDefender team.

"Forward-thinking operators like The Jenkins Organization are showing the industry what's possible when you invest in tenant-focused technology," said Mark Cieri, CEO of StorageDefender. "Smart Units are not just an amenity—they're a proven strategy for enhancing customer experience, increasing profitability, and delivering peace of mind at scale."

For an in-depth look at The Jenkins Organization's success with Smart Units, download the full case study here. To learn more about StorageDefender's Smart Technology Solutions, visit www.storage-defender.com or meet the StorageDefender team at Booth #422 during the upcoming Inside Self Storage World Expo, April 22-25, 2025.

About StorageDefender Inc:

StorageDefender is a leading provider of smart facility technology for the self-storage industry. Our comprehensive platform, including the Web Management Portal (WMP), Smart Units, and Smart Zones, delivers innovative solutions that help facility owners and operators enhance visibility, improve efficiency, and increase profitability. The WMP provides centralized management and control, while Smart Units and Smart Zones drive facility automation, offering real-time monitoring and optimization of operations. This integrated technology platform transforms storage management, delivering safe, scalable, and reliable solutions that redefine how businesses and customers interact with stored assets. (www.storage-defender.com)

About The Jenkins Organization:

The Jenkins Organization, Inc. (TJO) is a fully integrated real estate company specializing in the self-storage and RV park industries with expertise in the areas of acquisition, development, ownership, management, and disposition. The Jenkins Organization has over $1 billion of commercial real estate assets under management, including $750 million in owned assets. TJO also performs third-party management for more than 60 self-storage facilities, and in total manages over 4.5 million square feet of self-storage space throughout Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana, encompassing more than 20,000 customers. (https://www.jenkinsorg.com/)

