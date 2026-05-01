The Jim Webb Podcast Launches Nationwide, Delivering Daily Analysis on War, Foreign Policy, and Global Power

The Jim Webb Podcast, a new daily podcast focused on war, foreign policy, freedom, personal liberty and global power dynamics, officially launches nationwide May 4, 2026. Hosted by James R. Webb, a third-generation Marine Corps veteran, the show delivers real-time analysis and interviews shaped by firsthand experience in combat zones, Capitol Hill, and national security environments. Streaming LIVE weekdays at 12 PM ET on YouTube, Rumble, and X (formerly Twitter).
ATLANTA, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Streaming LIVE weekdays at 12 PM ET, The Jim Webb Podcast provides timely coverage of geopolitical events, U.S. military strategy, and international relations—offering audiences insight into the decisions shaping global conflict and policy.
Produced and distributed by OMG Media Partners, LLC, the podcast is positioned to reach a growing audience seeking independent, experience-driven perspectives outside traditional media frameworks.
"This isn't theory. This isn't recycled talking points," said Webb. "This is experience—real conversations about war, power, and the decisions that shape the world."
"Legacy media is losing its grip because it no longer reflects reality," said Christopher Leonard, President and CEO of OMG Media Partners, LLC. "Jim Webb brings lived experience, not scripted narratives—and that's exactly what audiences are demanding. We're building a platform that delivers timely, credible analysis at the speed today's news cycle requires."
With increasing demand for independent media voices and direct-to-audience platforms, The Jim Webb Podcast enters the market at a time of significant growth in video podcast consumption across YouTube and streaming platforms.
About The Jim Webb Podcast
The Jim Webb Podcast is a daily podcast covering war, foreign policy, and global power dynamics. Hosted by James R. Webb, the show features expert interviews, real-time analysis, and commentary informed by military and policy experience.
CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/@JimWebbPodcast
About OMG Media Partners, LLC
OMG Media Partners, LLC is a digital media production and marketing firm specializing in podcast development, audience growth, and monetization across YouTube and audio platforms.
Media Contact:
Christopher Leonard
OMG Media Partners, LLC
Media Contact
Christopher Leonard, OMG Media Partners, LLC., 1 4043958383, [email protected], https://omgmediapartners.com
Sonia Park, OMG Mediapartners, LLC, [email protected], https://omgmediapartners.com
SOURCE The Jim Webb Podcast
Share this article