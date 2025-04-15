The John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Announces The 2025 Guggenheim Fellows

The John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation's 100th Class of Fellows Taps 198 Trailblazing Artists and Scholars Across 53 Fields; Foundation Celebrates its Centennial with Refreshed Brand Identity and Website, and Special Exhibition Chronicling its History and Impact on Creative and Intellectual Life
NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Board of Trustees of the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation announced today their appointment of the 100th class of Guggenheim Fellows, including 198 distinguished individuals working across 53 disciplines. Chosen through a rigorous application and peer review process from a pool of nearly 3,500 applicants, the Class of 2025 Guggenheim Fellows was tapped based on both prior career achievement and exceptional promise. As established in 1925 by founder Senator Simon Guggenheim, each Fellow receives a monetary stipend to pursue independent work at the highest level under "the freest possible conditions."
The 100th class of Fellows is part of the Guggenheim Foundation's yearlong celebration marking a century of transformative impact on American intellectual and cultural life. In addition to appointing its newest class, the Foundation also launches a refreshed brand identity and website this month and will present a special exhibit later this year in collaboration with The New York Historical, highlighting rarely-seen treasures from its vast archive.
"At a time when intellectual life is under attack, the Guggenheim Fellowship celebrates a century of support for the lives and work of visionary scientists, scholars, writers, and artists," said Edward Hirsch, award-winning poet and President of the Guggenheim Foundation. "We believe that these creative thinkers can take on the challenges we all face today and guide our society towards a better and more hopeful future."
In all, 53 scholarly disciplines and artistic fields, 83 academic institutions, 32 US states and the District of Columbia, and two Canadian provinces are represented in the 2025 class, who range in age from 32 to 79. More than a third of the 100th class of Fellows do not hold a full-time affiliation with a college or university. Many Fellows' projects directly respond to timely themes and issues such as climate change, Indigenous studies, identity, democracy and politics, incarceration, and the evolving purpose of community. Since its founding in 1925, the Guggenheim Foundation has awarded over $400 million in fellowships to more than 19,000 Fellows.
Notable Individuals in the 2025 class of Guggenheim Fellows include:
- Anthropology & Cultural Studies: Carolyn Moxley Rouse, Karen Strassler
- Biology: Larisa DeSantis, Marcus Kronforst
- Choreography: Monica Bill Barnes & Robbie Saenz de Viteri, Donald Byrd
- Fiction: Miranda July, Nicole Krauss, Jonathan Lethem
- Fine Arts: Theaster Gates, Raul Guerrero, Julie Tolentino
- Music Composition: Katherine Balch, Michael Patrick Dease, Huang Ruo
- General Nonfiction: Louis Onuorah Chude-Sokei, Sloane Crosley, Harold Holzer, Nathaniel Rich
- Photography: Denis Defibaugh, Farah Al Qasimi
- Poetry: Cynthia Cruz, Richie Hofmann, Brandon D. Som
The Guggenheim Foundation also celebrates its centennial with special underwritten gifts to support the advancement of projects by exceptional individuals striving for creative excellence. Generous gifts from friends and previous Fellows that help support this year's Fellows include:
- The Dorothy Tapper Goldman Foundation for its endowed support of a Fellowship in Constitutional Studies, awarded to Mark Aaron Graber.
- Wendy Belzberg and Strauss Zelnick for their support of a Fellowship in General Nonfiction in honor of Stacy Schiff, Fellow 1996, awarded to Carolyn Dever.
- Robert De Niro for his support of a Fellowship in Fine Arts in honor of Robert De Niro, Sr., Fellow 1968, awarded to Maryam Safajoo.
- The Dorothy Tapper Goldman Foundation for its support of a Fellowship in Indigenous Studies, awarded to Larissa FastHorse.
- The Hocking-Cabot Fund for Systematic Philosophy for its support of a Fellowship in Philosophy, awarded to Hannah Ginsborg.
- Jerold S. Kayden, Fellow 1989, for his support of a Fellowship in Climate Studies, awarded to Park Williams.
- Matt Pincus and Sarah Min for their support of a Fellowship in Fiction, General Nonfiction, or Biography for a woman or person of color, awarded to Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah.
- Stacy Schiff, Fellow 1996, and Marc de la Bruyère for their support of a Fellowship in Fiction, awarded to Nell Zink.
- The Eleanor Schwartz Charitable Foundation for its support of a Fellowship in Medicine & Health, awarded to Rita Redberg.
- The Estate of Geraldine Jonçich Clifford, Fellow 1965, for supporting a Fellowship in Education, awarded to Tracy Steffes.
- The Estate of Richard F. Gustafson, Fellow 1988, for supporting a Fellowship in Slavic Studies, awarded to Molly Brunson.
- The Estate of Philip Roth, Fellow 1959, for partial support of writers.
- The Joel Conarroe Fund, Fellow 1977, for partial support of Fellows in the creative arts.
- The Aaron Copland Fund for Music, Fellow 1925 & 1926, for its support of the Fellowship program.
Special Exhibit Celebrates a Century of Cultural Impact
In addition to the 100th class of Fellows, the Guggenheim Foundation is collaborating with The New York Historical to present a special, limited-run exhibit set to open later this year. The exhibit will chronicle the Foundation's rich history and profound influence on American intellectual life and creative achievement. On view will be rarely or never-before-seen materials from the organization's vast archive, highlighting the groundbreaking works produced by a century of Fellows. On view August 29-November 30, 2025. Further details to be announced.
Refreshed Brand Identity
This month, the Guggenheim Foundation unveiled a refreshed visual brand identity, as well as a completely revamped website. The design of the Foundation's new brand identity, led by Pentagram's Matt Willey, Michael Bierut, and Jonny Sikov, reinforces its remarkable heritage and ongoing relevance on the occasion of the organization's 100th anniversary. Elevating the word "Fellowship" to the forefront of the organization's communications shifts focus to the transformative effect that the Guggenheim Foundation's grants have had on individual lives over the past century. Bold, all upper-case typography in a headline-like custom font emphasizes the contemporary relevance of the organization's mission and acknowledges the impact that each Fellow has on his or her their respective field of activity and on the world at large.
About the Guggenheim Foundation
Created and initially funded in 1925 by US Senator Simon and Olga Guggenheim in memory of their son John Simon, the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation has sought to "further the development of scholars and artists by assisting them to engage in research in any field of knowledge and creation in any of the arts, under the freest possible conditions."
Since its establishment, the Guggenheim Foundation has granted over $400 million in Fellowships to more than 19,000 individuals, among whom are more than 125 Nobel laureates, members of all the national academies, winners of the Pulitzer Prize, Fields Medal, Turing Award, Bancroft Prize, National Book Award, and other internationally recognized honors. The broad range of fields of study is a unique characteristic of the Fellowship program.
The Guggenheim Foundation centers the talents and instincts of the Fellows, whose passions often have broad and immediate social impact. For example, in 1936, Zora Neale Hurston wrote Their Eyes Were Watching God with the support of a Guggenheim Fellowship and dedicated it to the Foundation's first president, Henry Allen Moe. Photographer Robert Frank's seminal book, The Americans, was the product of a cross-country tour supported by two Guggenheim Fellowships. The accomplishments of other early Fellows like e.e. cummings, Jacob Lawrence, Rachel Carson, James Baldwin, Martha Graham, and Linus Pauling also demonstrate the strength of the Guggenheim Foundation's core values and the power and impact of its approach. More information at www.gf.org.
2025 Guggenheim Fellows, alphabetized by field of study
African Studies
Karen Graubart
Anthropology & Cultural Studies
Dominic Boyer
Yannis Hamilakis
Carolyn Moxley Rouse
Karen Strassler
Architecture, Planning, & Design
Martin Julius Murray
Asian Studies
Benjamin Brose
Thomas Donald Conlan
Astronomy-Astrophysics
Saurabh W. Jha
Merav Opher
Biography
Gregg Hecimovich
Biology
Larisa DeSantis
Marcus Kronforst
Chemistry
Markita del Carpio Landry
Choreography
Monica Bill Barnes
Donald Byrd
Leslie Cuyjet
Jeanine Durning
Stephanie García
Sasha Alexandra Marta Ivanochko
Robbie Saenz de Viteri
Merián Soto
Gwen Welliver
Classics
John Ma
Stephanie McCarter
Climate Studies
Park Williams
Computer Science
Swarat Chaudhuri
Constitutional Studies
Mark Aaron Graber
Data Science
Jingyi Jessica Li
Drama & Performance Art
Abigail S. Browde
Erik Ehn
Lars Jan
Rubén Polendo
Michael S. Silverstone
Earth Science
Carolina Lithgow-Bertelloni
Economics
Harrison Hong
Education
Tracy Steffes
Engineering
Mona Jarrahi
English Literature
Angela Esterhammer
European & Latin American History
Paul Christesen
M. Cecilia Gaposchkin
Fiction
Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
Marie-Helene Bertino
Sheila Heti
Tania Rachel James
Miranda July
Katie Kitamura
Nicole Krauss
Jonathan Lethem
Christine Smallwood
Nell Zink
Film, Video, & New Media Studies
Patrick Keating
Film-Video
Jessica Bardsley
Joshua Bonnetta
Donna Conlon
Ira Eduardovna
Carl Elsaesser
Violet Du Feng
Raven Jackson
Talia Lugacy
Matías Gustavo Piñeiro
Daïchi Saïto
Rajee Ranpathi Samarasinghe
Nadia Shihab
Alina Simone
Jordan Strafer
Rea Midori Tajiri
Mungo Thomson
Antonio Tibaldi
Travis Wilkerson
Fine Arts
Lynne Daphne Allen
Kamrooz Aram
Teresa Baker
Emily Barker
Lucas Blalock
Lauren Bon
Daniel Anastassov Bozhkov
Katarina Burin
Tom Burr
Carolyn Castaño
York Jiann Chang
Coleman Collins
Sara Cwynar
Azza Elsiddique
Josh Faught
Theaster Gates
Raul Guerrero
Marc Paul Handelman
Hong Hong
Mildred Howard
Jilaine Jones
Selena Roy Kimball
Anna Mayer
Kathleen Marie McShane
Ulrike Mueller
B. Ingrid Olson
Ester Partegàs
Maryam Safajoo
Kyungmi Shin
Molly Springfield
Julie Tolentino
Charisse Pearlina Weston
Fine Arts Research
Ana Lucia Araujo
David J. Getsy
Elizabeth Otto
General Nonfiction
Louis Onuorah Chude-Sokei
Sloane Crosley
Carolyn Dever
Harold Holzer
Kerry Howley
Andrew Seth Meier
Kristen Radtke
Nathaniel Rich
Rachel Shteir
Michael Joseph Tisserand
Geography & Environmental Studies
Jessica Barnes
Douglas Arthur Edmonds
History of Science, Technology, & Economics
Jim Downs
James Morton Turner
Indigenous Studies
Larissa FastHorse
Intellectual & Cultural History
Laura D. Beers
Marcia Chatelain
Quinn Slobodian
Law
Kellen Funk
Oona Hathaway
Linguistics
Ahmad Al-Jallad
Literary Criticism
Jonathan Bate
Rhodri Lewis
Mathematics
Maria Chudnovsky
Medicine & Health
Paule Valery Joseph
Rita Redberg
Medieval & Early Modern Studies
Thomas E. Burman
Katherine Ludwig Jansen
Music Composition
Holland Andrews
Katherine Balch
Caroline Davis
Michael Patrick Dease
Tomás Ignacio Gueglio Saccone
Mara Mathilda Helmuth
Huang Ruo
yuniya edi kwon
Gwen Marie Laster
Peter Seajong Shin
David Virelles
Xinyang Wang
Krzysztof Wolek
John Yao
Music Research
Roger Mathew Grant
Neuroscience
Aubrey Michelle Kelly
Philosophy
James G. Dwyer
Hannah Ginsborg
Simon Huttegger
Photography
Marzena Abrahamik
Farah Al Qasimi
Nina Berman
Phil D. Chang
Sabiha Çimen
Denis Defibaugh
Eli Durst
Martine Gutierrez
Tommy Kha
Dionne Lee
Mikael Levin
Miranda Lichtenstein
Justin Maxon
Accra Shepp
Richard Turner Walker
Shoshannah White
Carla Janine Williams
Physics
Feliciano Giustino
Anders W. Sandvik
Poetry
Dan Albergotti
Matthew Cooperman
Cynthia Cruz
francine j. harris
Richie Hofmann
Jessica Jacobs
Mihaela Diana Moscaliuc
Brandon D. Som
Corey Van Landingham
David Dalton Yezzi
Political Science
Gretchen Helmke
Matthew Stephen Levendusky
Psychology
Timothy Verstynen
Religion
Annette Yoshiko Reed
Tulasi Srinivas
Dianne Marie Stewart
Science Writing
Sheri Fink
Bijal Pravin Trivedi
Slavic Studies
Molly Brunson
Sociology
Christopher Muller
Theatre Arts & Performance Studies
Matthew Isaac Cohen
Suk-Young Kim
Translation
Paul Reitter
U.S. History
Nicole Eustace
Kristin L. Hoganson
Martha Suzanne Jones
Bruce J. Schulman
