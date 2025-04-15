The John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Announces The 2025 Guggenheim Fellows

"At a time when intellectual life is under attack, the Guggenheim Fellowship celebrates a century of support for the lives and work of visionary scientists, scholars, and artists," said Edward Hirsch, President of the Guggenheim Foundation. Post this

The 100th class of Fellows is part of the Guggenheim Foundation's yearlong celebration marking a century of transformative impact on American intellectual and cultural life. In addition to appointing its newest class, the Foundation also launches a refreshed brand identity and website this month and will present a special exhibit later this year in collaboration with The New York Historical, highlighting rarely-seen treasures from its vast archive.

"At a time when intellectual life is under attack, the Guggenheim Fellowship celebrates a century of support for the lives and work of visionary scientists, scholars, writers, and artists," said Edward Hirsch, award-winning poet and President of the Guggenheim Foundation. "We believe that these creative thinkers can take on the challenges we all face today and guide our society towards a better and more hopeful future."

In all, 53 scholarly disciplines and artistic fields, 83 academic institutions, 32 US states and the District of Columbia, and two Canadian provinces are represented in the 2025 class, who range in age from 32 to 79. More than a third of the 100th class of Fellows do not hold a full-time affiliation with a college or university. Many Fellows' projects directly respond to timely themes and issues such as climate change, Indigenous studies, identity, democracy and politics, incarceration, and the evolving purpose of community. Since its founding in 1925, the Guggenheim Foundation has awarded over $400 million in fellowships to more than 19,000 Fellows.

Notable Individuals in the 2025 class of Guggenheim Fellows include:

Anthropology & Cultural Studies: Carolyn Moxley Rouse , Karen Strassler

, Biology: Larisa DeSantis , Marcus Kronforst

, Choreography: Monica Bill Barnes & Robbie Saenz de Viteri , Donald Byrd

& , Fiction: Miranda July , Nicole Krauss , Jonathan Lethem

, , Fine Arts: Theaster Gates , Raul Guerrero , Julie Tolentino

, , Music Composition: Katherine Balch , Michael Patrick Dease , Huang Ruo

, , General Nonfiction: Louis Onuorah Chude-Sokei , Sloane Crosley , Harold Holzer , Nathaniel Rich

, , , Photography: Denis Defibaugh , Farah Al Qasimi

, Poetry: Cynthia Cruz , Richie Hofmann , Brandon D. Som

The Guggenheim Foundation also celebrates its centennial with special underwritten gifts to support the advancement of projects by exceptional individuals striving for creative excellence. Generous gifts from friends and previous Fellows that help support this year's Fellows include:

The Dorothy Tapper Goldman Foundation for its endowed support of a Fellowship in Constitutional Studies, awarded to Mark Aaron Graber .

. Wendy Belzberg and Strauss Zelnick for their support of a Fellowship in General Nonfiction in honor of Stacy Schiff , Fellow 1996, awarded to Carolyn Dever .

and Strauss Zelnick for their support of a Fellowship in General Nonfiction in honor of , Fellow 1996, awarded to . Robert De Niro for his support of a Fellowship in Fine Arts in honor of Robert De Niro, Sr. , Fellow 1968, awarded to Maryam Safajoo.

for his support of a Fellowship in Fine Arts in honor of , Fellow 1968, awarded to Maryam Safajoo. The Dorothy Tapper Goldman Foundation for its support of a Fellowship in Indigenous Studies, awarded to Larissa FastHorse .

. The Hocking-Cabot Fund for Systematic Philosophy for its support of a Fellowship in Philosophy, awarded to Hannah Ginsborg .

. Jerold S. Kayden , Fellow 1989, for his support of a Fellowship in Climate Studies, awarded to Park Williams .

, Fellow 1989, for his support of a Fellowship in Climate Studies, awarded to . Matt Pincus and Sarah Min for their support of a Fellowship in Fiction, General Nonfiction, or Biography for a woman or person of color, awarded to Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah .

and for their support of a Fellowship in Fiction, General Nonfiction, or Biography for a woman or person of color, awarded to . Stacy Schiff , Fellow 1996, and Marc de la Bruyère for their support of a Fellowship in Fiction, awarded to Nell Zink .

, Fellow 1996, and Marc de la Bruyère for their support of a Fellowship in Fiction, awarded to . The Eleanor Schwartz Charitable Foundation for its support of a Fellowship in Medicine & Health, awarded to Rita Redberg .

. The Estate of Geraldine Jonçich Clifford, Fellow 1965, for supporting a Fellowship in Education, awarded to Tracy Steffes .

. The Estate of Richard F. Gustafson , Fellow 1988, for supporting a Fellowship in Slavic Studies, awarded to Molly Brunson .

, Fellow 1988, for supporting a Fellowship in Slavic Studies, awarded to . The Estate of Philip Roth , Fellow 1959, for partial support of writers.

, Fellow 1959, for partial support of writers. The Joel Conarroe Fund, Fellow 1977, for partial support of Fellows in the creative arts.

The Aaron Copland Fund for Music, Fellow 1925 & 1926, for its support of the Fellowship program.

Special Exhibit Celebrates a Century of Cultural Impact

In addition to the 100th class of Fellows, the Guggenheim Foundation is collaborating with The New York Historical to present a special, limited-run exhibit set to open later this year. The exhibit will chronicle the Foundation's rich history and profound influence on American intellectual life and creative achievement. On view will be rarely or never-before-seen materials from the organization's vast archive, highlighting the groundbreaking works produced by a century of Fellows. On view August 29-November 30, 2025. Further details to be announced.

Refreshed Brand Identity

This month, the Guggenheim Foundation unveiled a refreshed visual brand identity, as well as a completely revamped website. The design of the Foundation's new brand identity, led by Pentagram's Matt Willey, Michael Bierut, and Jonny Sikov, reinforces its remarkable heritage and ongoing relevance on the occasion of the organization's 100th anniversary. Elevating the word "Fellowship" to the forefront of the organization's communications shifts focus to the transformative effect that the Guggenheim Foundation's grants have had on individual lives over the past century. Bold, all upper-case typography in a headline-like custom font emphasizes the contemporary relevance of the organization's mission and acknowledges the impact that each Fellow has on his or her their respective field of activity and on the world at large.

About the Guggenheim Foundation

Created and initially funded in 1925 by US Senator Simon and Olga Guggenheim in memory of their son John Simon, the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation has sought to "further the development of scholars and artists by assisting them to engage in research in any field of knowledge and creation in any of the arts, under the freest possible conditions."

Since its establishment, the Guggenheim Foundation has granted over $400 million in Fellowships to more than 19,000 individuals, among whom are more than 125 Nobel laureates, members of all the national academies, winners of the Pulitzer Prize, Fields Medal, Turing Award, Bancroft Prize, National Book Award, and other internationally recognized honors. The broad range of fields of study is a unique characteristic of the Fellowship program.

The Guggenheim Foundation centers the talents and instincts of the Fellows, whose passions often have broad and immediate social impact. For example, in 1936, Zora Neale Hurston wrote Their Eyes Were Watching God with the support of a Guggenheim Fellowship and dedicated it to the Foundation's first president, Henry Allen Moe. Photographer Robert Frank's seminal book, The Americans, was the product of a cross-country tour supported by two Guggenheim Fellowships. The accomplishments of other early Fellows like e.e. cummings, Jacob Lawrence, Rachel Carson, James Baldwin, Martha Graham, and Linus Pauling also demonstrate the strength of the Guggenheim Foundation's core values and the power and impact of its approach. More information at www.gf.org.

2025 Guggenheim Fellows, alphabetized by field of study

African Studies

Karen Graubart

Anthropology & Cultural Studies

Dominic Boyer

Yannis Hamilakis

Carolyn Moxley Rouse

Karen Strassler

Architecture, Planning, & Design

Martin Julius Murray

Asian Studies

Benjamin Brose

Thomas Donald Conlan

Astronomy-Astrophysics

Saurabh W. Jha

Merav Opher

Biography

Gregg Hecimovich

Biology

Larisa DeSantis

Marcus Kronforst

Chemistry

Markita del Carpio Landry

Choreography

Monica Bill Barnes

Donald Byrd

Leslie Cuyjet

Jeanine Durning

Stephanie García

Sasha Alexandra Marta Ivanochko

Robbie Saenz de Viteri

Merián Soto

Gwen Welliver

Classics

John Ma

Stephanie McCarter

Climate Studies

Park Williams

Computer Science

Swarat Chaudhuri

Constitutional Studies

Mark Aaron Graber

Data Science

Jingyi Jessica Li

Drama & Performance Art

Abigail S. Browde

Erik Ehn

Lars Jan

Rubén Polendo

Michael S. Silverstone

Earth Science

Carolina Lithgow-Bertelloni

Economics

Harrison Hong

Education

Tracy Steffes

Engineering

Mona Jarrahi

English Literature

Angela Esterhammer

European & Latin American History

Paul Christesen

M. Cecilia Gaposchkin

Fiction

Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

Marie-Helene Bertino

Sheila Heti

Tania Rachel James

Miranda July

Katie Kitamura

Nicole Krauss

Jonathan Lethem

Christine Smallwood

Nell Zink

Film, Video, & New Media Studies

Patrick Keating

Film-Video

Jessica Bardsley

Joshua Bonnetta

Donna Conlon

Ira Eduardovna

Carl Elsaesser

Violet Du Feng

Raven Jackson

Talia Lugacy

Matías Gustavo Piñeiro

Daïchi Saïto

Rajee Ranpathi Samarasinghe

Nadia Shihab

Alina Simone

Jordan Strafer

Rea Midori Tajiri

Mungo Thomson

Antonio Tibaldi

Travis Wilkerson

Fine Arts

Lynne Daphne Allen

Kamrooz Aram

Teresa Baker

Emily Barker

Lucas Blalock

Lauren Bon

Daniel Anastassov Bozhkov

Katarina Burin

Tom Burr

Carolyn Castaño

York Jiann Chang

Coleman Collins

Sara Cwynar

Azza Elsiddique

Josh Faught

Theaster Gates

Raul Guerrero

Marc Paul Handelman

Hong Hong

Mildred Howard

Jilaine Jones

Selena Roy Kimball

Anna Mayer

Kathleen Marie McShane

Ulrike Mueller

B. Ingrid Olson

Ester Partegàs

Maryam Safajoo

Kyungmi Shin

Molly Springfield

Julie Tolentino

Charisse Pearlina Weston

Fine Arts Research

Ana Lucia Araujo

David J. Getsy

Elizabeth Otto

General Nonfiction

Louis Onuorah Chude-Sokei

Sloane Crosley

Carolyn Dever

Harold Holzer

Kerry Howley

Andrew Seth Meier

Kristen Radtke

Nathaniel Rich

Rachel Shteir

Michael Joseph Tisserand

Geography & Environmental Studies

Jessica Barnes

Douglas Arthur Edmonds

History of Science, Technology, & Economics

Jim Downs

James Morton Turner

Indigenous Studies

Larissa FastHorse

Intellectual & Cultural History

Laura D. Beers

Marcia Chatelain

Quinn Slobodian

Law

Kellen Funk

Oona Hathaway

Linguistics

Ahmad Al-Jallad

Literary Criticism

Jonathan Bate

Rhodri Lewis

Mathematics

Maria Chudnovsky

Medicine & Health

Paule Valery Joseph

Rita Redberg

Medieval & Early Modern Studies

Thomas E. Burman

Katherine Ludwig Jansen

Music Composition

Holland Andrews

Katherine Balch

Caroline Davis

Michael Patrick Dease

Tomás Ignacio Gueglio Saccone

Mara Mathilda Helmuth

Huang Ruo

yuniya edi kwon

Gwen Marie Laster

Peter Seajong Shin

David Virelles

Xinyang Wang

Krzysztof Wolek

John Yao

Music Research

Roger Mathew Grant

Neuroscience

Aubrey Michelle Kelly

Philosophy

James G. Dwyer

Hannah Ginsborg

Simon Huttegger

Photography

Marzena Abrahamik

Farah Al Qasimi

Nina Berman

Phil D. Chang

Sabiha Çimen

Denis Defibaugh

Eli Durst

Martine Gutierrez

Tommy Kha

Dionne Lee

Mikael Levin

Miranda Lichtenstein

Justin Maxon

Accra Shepp

Richard Turner Walker

Shoshannah White

Carla Janine Williams

Physics

Feliciano Giustino

Anders W. Sandvik

Poetry

Dan Albergotti

Matthew Cooperman

Cynthia Cruz

francine j. harris

Richie Hofmann

Jessica Jacobs

Mihaela Diana Moscaliuc

Brandon D. Som

Corey Van Landingham

David Dalton Yezzi

Political Science

Gretchen Helmke

Matthew Stephen Levendusky

Psychology

Timothy Verstynen

Religion

Annette Yoshiko Reed

Tulasi Srinivas

Dianne Marie Stewart

Science Writing

Sheri Fink

Bijal Pravin Trivedi

Slavic Studies

Molly Brunson

Sociology

Christopher Muller

Theatre Arts & Performance Studies

Matthew Isaac Cohen

Suk-Young Kim

Translation

Paul Reitter

U.S. History

Nicole Eustace

Kristin L. Hoganson

Martha Suzanne Jones

Bruce J. Schulman

