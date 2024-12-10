THE Journal Names Lightspeed's Cascadia Classroom Audio Distribution/Sound Enhancement Product of the Year

"With the press of a button on the microphone, the teacher can send an alert notification and even make a phone call to the front office from anywhere in the building." Post this

Recognized for its innovative approach to enhancing classroom learning environments, the Cascadia system supports effective instruction by delivering the teacher's voice to every student, regardless of where children are seated in the classroom. Cascadia seamlessly integrates with other classroom technology like interactive whiteboards and laptops to ensure all audio is evenly distributed. In addition to improving classroom engagement, Cascadia integrates with building communication systems, ensuring critical announcements are heard in every classroom and providing teachers with the ability to initiate a mobile, discrete alert and initiate two-way calls to the office.

"Cascadia builds on our instructional audio platform, expanding clear communication beyond the classroom, helping to ensure student and staff safety in event of an emergency," said Shaun Fagan, Senior Vice President of Product at Lightspeed. "Seconds count in these situations and immediacy and clarity of communication is critical. With the press of a button on the microphone, the teacher can send an alert notification and even make a phone call to the front office from anywhere in the building."

The Classroom Audio Distribution Product of the Year category in THE Journal's awards program highlights the vital role that clear and consistent audio plays in effective teaching and learning. With its adaptive features and ability to cater to diverse educational needs, Cascadia has been lauded for creating an optimal listening experience in classrooms of all sizes.

"Our 2024 Product Award winners are being recognized for their vital contributions to enhancing teaching, learning, and administration in the education field," said Rhea Kelly, editor-in-chief of THE Journal. "Congratulations to the outstanding products and solutions that have made a remarkable difference this year."

Lightspeed, a 100 percent employee-owned company, is on a mission to help every student hear every word. To that end, the company has brought powerful instructional audio solutions to K–12 institutions around the globe for more than 30 years. Each product inspires communication and collaboration by delivering crystal-clear, low-volume and highly intelligible sound. Lightspeed offers solutions for several learning environments, including whole- and small-group, distance and hybrid instruction. Passionate about its culture of service, Lightspeed remains dedicated to improving the lives of educators and students through its products, research and partnerships. To learn more, visit https://www.lightspeed-tek.com.

