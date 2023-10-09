The Journey Venture Studio Announces Partnership With The NARBHA Institute

This partnership will play a pivotal role in providing women and minority founders access to leading healthcare organizations in the state with the opportunity to tap in to on the ground expertise and test and validate innovative ideas and concepts. Tweet this

The support of NARBHA will enable The Journey to continue its mission of providing resources to underrepresented founders, giving them a foundation to succeed in developing future disruptive healthcare startups. This partnership will play a pivotal role in providing women and minority founders access to leading healthcare organizations in the state with the opportunity to tap in to on the ground expertise and test and validate innovative ideas and concepts.

"The best startups are those that solve real problems and there is no one that understands the unique challenges in healthcare better than those providing access to it on the front lines," said Mark Moeremans, managing director of The Journey. "We are excited to tap into the expertise of NARBHA and have access to one of the most impressive health organizations in the country. For a founder, this type of partnership is an entrepreneur's dream, a potential sandbox to ideate, validate, pilot, and potentially sell into a reputable healthcare provider."

The Journey's commitment to closing the racial and gender gap in entrepreneurship aligns seamlessly with The NARBHA Institution's mission to advance wellbeing in Northern Arizona by inspiring hope, energizing coalitions, and amplifying diverse voices. This collaboration signifies a shared dedication to making a meaningful difference and driving progress within the field of healthcare tech.

"We are honored to be able to partner with The Journey to enhance diverse voices that will create change within the healthcare industry," said Mary Jo Gregory of NARBHA Institute. "We believe our influence to advance wellbeing is powered by investing in the next generation of people, technology, and science, augmented by embracing diversity and welcoming innovative discovery."

The NARBHA Institute, originally founded to conduct community programs, research, treatment, and services in the mental health field, NARBHA became a managed care entity and served for several decades as a state-contracted Regional Behavioral Health Authority. In 2015, NARBHA developed a partnership with Health Choice Arizona, now a part of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, to implement the integration of physical and behavioral health and community reinvestment. Anchored on NARBHA's legacy, The Institute shares its retained funds and broad resources to illuminate and strengthen health equity.

The Journey Venture Studio is a mission-driven venture studio building disruptive healthcare companies in partnership with the next generation of diverse founders. Its mission is to close the racial and gender opportunity gap by empowering diverse founders to pursue entrepreneurship while providing resources and support to increase their odds of success. For more information visit https://thejourneyventures.com.

The Journey, a Phoenix-based 501c3 not-for-profit entity, is a venture studio creating and launching healthcare companies to be led by underrepresented founders. With a mission to launch healthcare companies aimed at improving health outcomes while creating opportunities for historically underrepresented entrepreneurs from around the country through a tailored venture fellowship, The Journey will activate a new generation of diverse founders; leveling the playing field and bringing world-changing healthcare solutions and technology to life.

