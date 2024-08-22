The Journey Venture Studio Welcomes New Cohort of Diverse Founders to Tackle Healthcare Challenges

Each founder brings unique perspectives and innovative solutions to pressing societal issues. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome this talented cohort to The Journey Venture Studio," said Mark Moeremans, Managing Director at The Journey Venture Studio. "Each founder brings unique perspectives and innovative solutions to pressing societal issues. We are excited to support their journeys and see the impactful changes they will bring to the market."

Kasai Rogers is a Morehouse College alumnus, graduating Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. With a background in finance and a commitment to social impact, Kasai has received numerous scholarships and accolades, including the Jackie Robinson Scholarship. He led his team to victory in the 2022 Ally Bank Moguls in the Making Case Study Competition with a solution addressing income inequality. Rogers is now focused on a healthcare startup under Journey Venture Studio's Founder in Residence program, aligning with his aspirations to leverage capital for positive impacts in the healthcare sector.

Neda Hassanzadeh, originally from New Jersey and now a dedicated Phoenician, holds a Bachelor of Arts in Global Health from Barrett, the Honors College at Arizona State University, and a Master of Science in Narrative Medicine from Columbia University. Initially on the path to becoming an MD, Hassanzadeh pivoted to explore the role of storytelling in healthcare, particularly in medical device technology sales. She uses her narrative talents to drive healthcare innovation, advocate for medical advancements, and impact patient lives positively.

Silver Horsley from Atlanta, Georgia, founded StoneFaced Organx, an all-natural skincare brand addressing hyperpigmentation. Horsley holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Marketing from Morehouse College and has interned with firms like EY-Parthenon and AEA Investors LP. His work includes developing investment strategies and analyzing financial statements. Horsley combines his passion for skincare and dermatology with his business acumen to drive his entrepreneurial endeavors forward.

Victoria Huang obtained her MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania this past spring. While at Wharton, she focused studies on finance and entrepreneurship and was the co-president of the Femtech Club. Huang went to business school with the intention of starting her own company and of understanding how to interweave her passion for women's empowerment with her professional interests in business. She is looking forward to bringing these intentions to life with The Journey. Huang was an active volunteer at Oasis for Girls, a non-profit that provided girls, from under-resourced neighborhoods, with empowerment and skill programs.

The Journey Venture Studio's mission is to build the future of healthcare, for all. By providing a tailored fellowship program, The Journey equips underrepresented entrepreneurs with the skills, networks, and resources necessary to launch successful startups and eliminate the care gap in the healthcare sector.

About Journey Venture Studio

Journey Venture Studio, a Phoenix-based 501c3 not-for-profit entity, is dedicated to creating and launching healthcare companies led by underrepresented founders. The studio's mission is to improve health outcomes and create opportunities for historically underrepresented entrepreneurs through a tailored business-training fellowship. Journey Venture Studio aims to activate a new generation of diverse founders, leveling the playing field and bringing world-changing healthcare solutions and technology to life.

