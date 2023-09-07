The Joy Factory and EVS Announce Strategic Alliance to Deliver Unparalleled Supply Chain Solutions for iPad

"I'm thrilled to join hands with The Joy Factory. Think of their aXtion line as a superhero cape for your iPad, and when paired with our software, well, it's the superpower you've always wished for – optimizing your supply chain like never before." Tweet this

"We are thrilled to partner with EVS to offer businesses a truly innovative and comprehensive supply chain management solution for iPad," said Miranda Su, Executive Vice President of The Joy Factory. "Our aXtion line is the most rugged and durable case on the market, and it is designed to withstand the harshest conditions in any supply chain environment. When combined with EVS's solutions, businesses can now have the peace of mind knowing that their iPad tablets are protected and secure, while also having access to a powerful WMS that can help them improve their workflow."

Created by industry experts, EVS's mobe3 WMS was built like the mobile apps everyone knows and loves but designed with warehouse workflow in mind. mobe3 WMS is cloud-based and iOS-native, streamlining complicated inventory operations while being easy-to-use, highly configurable, and created to integrate with other systems, like ERP and TMS. With EVS's mobe3 Live, users gain radical industrial indoor visibility in real-time. When used together, mobe3 WMS and mobe3 Live bring unprecedented real-time visibility into a company's inventory operations to achieve unparalleled levels of productivity and efficiency.

"At EVS, we don't just hand businesses a cookie cutter tool and walk away– we give them the future of supply chain magic," said Scott Kameron, the captain steering the ship at EVS. "I'm thrilled to join hands with The Joy Factory. Think of their aXtion line as a superhero cape for your iPad, and when paired with our software, well, it's the superpower you've always wished for – optimizing your supply chain like never before."

The synergy between The Joy Factory and EVS is evident in their shared commitment to delivering excellence to their customers. By integrating The Joy Factory's rugged aXtion line for iPad with EVS's mobe3 software, businesses gain an end-to-end supply chain solution that maximizes productivity while withstanding the rigors of unpredictable and extreme environments. The combination of protective cases and secure mounting options allows businesses to utilize iPad tablets conveniently and safely in diverse supply chain workflows, from warehouse management to field services. Both companies are encouraged by the possibilities this partnership unlocks for businesses operating in dynamic supply chain environments. Together, The Joy Factory and EVS will drive innovation and enable businesses to stay ahead in today's fast-paced and Supply Chain demanding markets.

