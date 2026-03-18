The Joy Factory Honored as Microsoft's 2025 Designed for Surface Partner of the Year

The Joy Factory has demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting Surface customers with high-quality protective solutions," said Allison Cargill, Director of Surface Accessories at Microsoft. Post this

"Sustaining the trust of our customers and partners is at the center of everything we do," said Sampson Yang, CEO of The Joy Factory. "Receiving this recognition from Microsoft affirms our commitment to designing protective solutions that help organizations safeguard their Surface devices in the most challenging environments. Our aXtion line and our mounting solution capabilities reflect our dedication to innovation, quality, and the evolving needs of customers around the world".

Expanding Global Reach for Surface Deployments

The Joy Factory continues to expand its presence across the globe, enabling more organizations to deploy Surface devices with confidence. The company's aXtion solutions are specifically engineered to support enterprise-scale deployments and mobile workforces in the field, including mission-critical workflows in manufacturing, oil & gas, construction, healthcare, field services, transportation, and first responders. Each case is designed to protect Surface devices from drops, dust, and moisture while maintaining full functionality and ergonomic ease of use.

Microsoft's Designed for Surface team noted that The Joy Factory's advanced case protection solutions and consistent engagement throughout the year were key factors in the 2025 selection.

"The Joy Factory has demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting Surface customers with high-quality protective solutions," said Allison Cargill, Director of Surface Accessories at Microsoft. "Their Designed for Surface portfolio enables customers to deploy Surface devices in demanding environments. We are pleased to recognize their contributions and partnership".

A Continued Commitment to Innovation

The Joy Factory remains dedicated to its ongoing collaboration with Microsoft to expand its Designed for Surface certified offerings and support organizations adopting Surface devices at scale. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to delivering protective solutions that enhance productivity, device longevity, and user confidence across industries as they scale their mobile technology investments.

For more information about The Joy Factory's Designed for Surface certified aXtion cases and connected worker solutions, visit www.thejoyfactory.com.

Media Contact

Bill Nguyen, The Joy Factory, 1 949-216-8888 1552, [email protected], https://thejoyfactory.com/

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SOURCE The Joy Factory