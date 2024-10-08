The Joy Factory Introduces aXtion Edge Series for iPhone 15 and 16: Built for Frontline Workers and Rugged Environments

"We designed this series to enable workers to stay connected, productive, and safe, even in challenging conditions." Post this

"In industries like oil & gas, manufacturing, utilities, retail and supply chain where frontline workers rely heavily on mobile devices, our aXtion Edge Series provides not only robust protection but also peace of mind," said Brian Jacoby, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing at The Joy Factory. "We designed this series to enable workers to stay connected, productive, and safe, even in challenging conditions. With integrated MagSafe technology and accessory bundles tailored to different use cases, these cases allow workers to focus on the task at hand while their devices are fully protected."

Key Products and Features

The aXtion Edge series showcases three configurations to cater to various needs:

aXtion Edge Bundle for iPhone 15 (SKU: CPA310HS): The flagship of the series, this bundle includes a durable case, a 9H glass screen protector, and a clip-on holster made from ballistic nylon for additional impact protection. The MagSafe compatible case ensures secure wireless charging while allowing easy attachment to accessories like lanyards. This complete solution is built for workers on the move, offering protection, portability, and easy access to mobile data. The included holster makes it especially ideal for utility workers, enhancing mobility and safety by securing the device during active tasks.

aXtion Edge for iPhone 15 (SKU: CPA310S): A lightweight, shockproof case with integrated MagSafe compatibility and reinforced corners to absorb shocks and prevent damage. This model includes a 9H glass screen protector that's scratch-resistant and anti-glare, ensuring clear visibility even in outdoor environments. This case is perfect for workers needing durable protection without additional accessories.

aXtion Edge for iPhone 16 (SKU: CPA320S): Designed for the upcoming iPhone 16, this SKU will be available later in the year. It includes all the features of the previous models with specific enhancements for iPhone 16 compatibility, ensuring users have the latest in rugged protection.

Productivity and Safety in the Field

Though primarily designed to boost productivity, the aXtion Edge cases also contribute to worker safety. Frontline workers in rugged industries often face challenging conditions, and having a protected, easily accessible device can be critical during emergencies or accidents, ensuring that communication is always within reach.

Availability

The aXtion Edge Bundle for iPhone 15 (SKU: CPA310HS) and aXtion Edge for iPhone 15 (SKU: CPA310S) are available starting October 8, 2024. Customers can contact their preferred reseller or visit www.thejoyfactory.com for more information and to place an order. The aXtion Edge for iPhone 16 (SKU: CPA320S) will be available later this year end of December.

For more details about the aXtion Edge series and The Joy Factory's full line of rugged solutions, visit www.thejoyfactory.com.

About The Joy Factory

The Joy Factory is a global leader in rugged mobility solutions, providing high-quality cases, mounts, and accessories that empower the mobile workforce. Specializing in solutions for demanding industries, The Joy Factory is dedicated to creating innovative products that enhance productivity, safety, and enablement for connected frontline workers. Visit www.thejoyfactory.com for more information.

Media Contact

Bill Nguyen, The Joy Factory, Inc., 1 9492168888 1552, [email protected], The Joy Factory, Inc.

