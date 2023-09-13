The Joy Factory Introduces aXtion Pro Case for Surface Pro 9: The Ultimate Rugged Protection for Modern Frontline Workforces

"We are excited about this innovative case from The Joy Factory and its ability to power productivity for frontline workers in challenging environments," stated Branden Powell, Senior Director at Microsoft. Tweet this

Key Features and Benefits:

Innovative ThermoDefend™ Technology: The aXtion Pro Case for Surface Pro 9 introduces ThermoDefend™, an innovative proprietary heat-dissipating technology. Incorporated within the case is a high thermal conductivity aluminum plate that effectively improves heat distribution and enhances the tablet's operations through thermal impact, ensuring device functionality even during prolonged use. The installed soft thermal ceramic heat spreader further enhances heat transfer from the tablet, simultaneously absorbing shock, and vibration to protect the device from potential damage.

Military-Grade Ruggedness: Frontline workers and mobile professionals face unpredictable and demanding environments where device protection is critical. The aXtion Pro Case for Surface Pro 9 is meticulously engineered to meet these needs, featuring MIL-STD-810H certification for military-grade shockproof performance and an IP68 rating for complete water protection and dust resistance. This rugged case offers defense against drops, shocks, vibrations, and unpredictable weather, making it the ideal companion for industrial connected workers, frontline workers, and field service applications.

Microsoft Designed for Surface Certified: The aXtion Pro Case is now Microsoft Designed for Surface certified for Surface Pro 9. Microsoft tests and certifies each Designed for Surface product for compatibility with specified Surface devices. Microsoft works with Partners to expand the range of accessories available to support unique consumer and commercial scenarios like this rugged case for frontline workers, which offers protection and performance in the field.

"We are excited about this innovative case from The Joy Factory and its ability to power productivity for frontline workers in challenging environments," stated Branden Powell, Senior Director at Microsoft. "The aXtion Pro for Surface Pro 9 makes it possible for customers to take their performance to the next level, wherever their work takes them."

Versatility through Mounting Solutions:

In addition to robust case protection, The Joy Factory offers a range of mounting solutions for the aXtion Pro for Surface Pro 9. These versatile mounting options enable workers to create personalized workstations in both office and field settings, ensuring convenient access to their Surface Pro 9 tablets and maximizing productivity, wherever they're working.

Availability:

The aXtion Pro for Surface Pro 9 (CWM349MP) by The Joy Factory is now available for purchase. For more information or to place an order, please visit Authorized Microsoft Reseller List - Surface Business.

About The Joy Factory:

The Joy Factory, Inc. founded in 2010, is a global prime manufacturer of leading protective cases, mounts, enclosures, kiosks, and mobility accessory products that have been enhancing mobile workforce interaction with digital devices for over a decade. The Joy Factory has quickly become an essential rugged tablet accessory solution provider for the mobile workforce in a wide variety of industries such as Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Supply Chain, Healthcare, Hospitality, Education, Government, and Retail. For more information, please visit www.thejoyfactory.com.

About Designed for Surface:

Microsoft tests each Designed for Surface product for device compatibility, certifying products that enable Surface users to simply and securely experience the powerful productivity of their Surface devices. We are dedicated to extending Surface to every customer by meeting specific needs through certified accessories developed by trusted manufacturers.

More information on Designed for Surface is available at http://www.DesignedforSurface.com.

Media Contact

Bill Nguyen, The Joy Factory, Inc., 1 949-216-8888 1552, [email protected], www.thejoyfactory.com

