The Joy Factory Introduces New aXtion Slim MH Series, Combining Lightweight Durability and Advanced Protection for Industrial and Healthcare Applications

This new series strikes a balance between slim design and robust protection, ensuring users can work confidently without compromise. Post this

"Frontline workers in manufacturing and healthcare need tools that not only protect their devices but also enhance their efficiency and safety in demanding environments. The aXtion Slim MH Series is a perfect example of The Joy Factory's commitment to empowering mobile workforces with innovative, durable solutions," said Brian Jacoby, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at The Joy Factory. "This new series strikes a balance between slim design and robust protection, ensuring users can work confidently without compromise."

Innovative Design for Critical Industries

In manufacturing, the aXtion Slim MH ensures seamless operations on production lines and shop floors, where efficiency and mobility are paramount. The rugged design protects devices from drops, water, and dust, while MagConnect compatibility allows secure mounting for hands-free operations in busy or hazardous settings. The case also includes a transparent back to support easy asset tagging and scanning, simplifying inventory management.

For healthcare professionals, the IP68 rating enables easy cleaning and disinfection, ensuring compliance with hygiene protocols. The lightweight construction and built-in shoulder strap compatibility improve device portability, enabling seamless workflow transitions while keeping critical tools close at hand.

Enhanced Features for Versatility and Productivity

The aXtion Slim MH Series redefines efficiency and versatility, offering unmatched support for workers in fast-paced industrial and healthcare environments. Here's how these features deliver tangible benefits:

Lightweight, Slim Design: The sleek profile ensures effortless portability while maintaining rugged durability, allowing workers to move seamlessly without fatigue.

IP68 Water and Dust Resistance: Withstand sanitization processes and exposure to industrial contaminants, ensuring sanitization and functionality in dusty, demanding settings.

Reinforced Corner Design with Shoulder Strap Loops: Built-in loops support universal shoulder straps, distributing weight evenly and enabling hands-free mobility—perfect for shop floor managers or nurses navigating busy shifts.

Transparent Asset Tag Window: Simplify inventory tracking and device management, reducing downtime and ensuring your assets are always accounted for in dynamic operational environments.

MIL-STD-810H Shock Protection: Engineered to survive accidental drops and impacts, offering peace of mind and reduced equipment replacement costs in high-risk, fast-paced settings.

Integrated Apple Pencil Holder and Charging Support: Keep essential tools at hand, ensuring uninterrupted workflows for note-taking, design reviews, or patient care documentation.

MagConnect Compatibility: Quickly and securely mount your device to workstations, vehicles, or other surfaces, enabling hands-free operation and freeing workers to focus on critical tasks without compromising access to their iPad.

Available now for the iPad Air 11" (M2) and iPad Pro 11" (M4), the aXtion Slim MH Series is poised to transform workflows for frontline professionals in industrial and healthcare sectors.

Availability and Pricing

The aXtion Slim MH series will be available for pre-order starting in late December 2024 through your preferred reseller. For detailed product specifications and more information, visit www.thejoyfactory.com.

Media Contact

Bill Nguyen, The Joy Factory, Inc., 1 949.216.8888 1552, [email protected], The Joy Factory, Inc.

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE The Joy Factory, Inc.