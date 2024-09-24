The Joy Factory Launches aXtion Bold MP Series: Empowering the Mobile Workforce with Rugged Protection for Apple iPad Pro and iPad Air

"The aXtion Bold MP series enables mobile workers to stay productive, connected, and protected - unlocking the full potential of their iPads." Post this

Engineered to meet the demands of today's mobile workforce, the aXtion Bold MP series combines advanced protection with an intuitive design, enabling workers in fast-paced, high-demand environments to leverage the full capabilities of their iPads without compromise. This series introduces four models:

aXtion Bold MP for iPad Pro 11" (M4), SKU: CWA4122MP

aXtion Bold MP for iPad Pro 13" (M4), SKU: CWA4123MP

aXtion Bold MP for iPad Air 11" (M2), SKU: CWA5122MP

aXtion Bold MP for iPad Air 13" (M2), SKU: CWA5123MP

Designed specifically for industries where mobility and technology are driving digital transformation, the aXtion line of enclosures ensures that mobile professionals remain productive and connected.

Key Features and Benefits

The Joy Factory's newly designed aXtion Bold MP cases offer an array of advanced features tailored to the unique needs of mobile workers, setting it apart from traditional rugged solutions:

Military-Grade Shockproof Protection (MIL-STD-810H): Each case offers robust defense against drops and shocks, ensuring the iPad remains operational even in the most demanding environments.

Lightweight, Ergonomic Design: Maintaining the sleek design ethos of Apple, these cases are slim and lightweight, without sacrificing durability, enabling workers to transport and use their devices comfortably all day long.

Built-In Screen Protector: An integrated screen protector ensures scratch resistance while maintaining the iPad's touchscreen sensitivity, delivering protection without compromising functionality.

Versatile Accessory Compatibility: The aXtion Bold MP series is compatible with a wide range of The Joy Factory's modular accessories, including the Universal Shoulder Strap and the industry-standard mounts, making it adaptable to a variety of use cases from the shopfloor, warehouse to on-site field operations.

Digital Transformation Meets Mobility

As more industries embrace digital transformation, the mobile workforce is at the forefront of this revolution. With the increasing adoption of Apple iPad Pro and iPad Air in sectors like logistics, manufacturing, construction and field services, the need for rugged yet elegant protection solutions have never been more critical.

"The aXtion Bold MP series answers this call, offering uncompromising durability without sacrificing the sleek form factor that iPad users love. Whether it's handling the day-to-day operations on a production line or supporting field technicians in remote environments, the aXtion Bold MP enables mobile workers to stay productive, connected, and protected - unlocking the full potential of their iPads," said Brian Jacoby, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing at The Joy Factory.

Availability and Pricing

The aXtion Bold MP series is available starting September 24, 2024, through authorized distributors including TDSynnex and Ingram Micro. For more information on purchasing or for detailed product specifications, visit www.thejoyfactory.com.

About The Joy Factory

The Joy Factory is a global leader in rugged mobility solutions, providing high-quality cases, mounts, and accessories that empower the mobile workforce. Specializing in solutions for demanding industries, The Joy Factory is dedicated to creating innovative products that enhance productivity, safety, and enablement for connected frontline workers. Visit www.thejoyfactory.com for more information.

Media Contact

Bill Nguyen, The Joy Factory, Inc., 1 9492168888 1552, [email protected], https://thejoyfactory.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE The Joy Factory, Inc.