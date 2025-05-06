The Joy Factory Launches aXtion Extreme for iPhone 15 - Its First SGS-Certified Rugged iPhone Solution for Hazardous Environments

Our customers demand innovation that enhances operational efficiency while ensuring continuous connectivity and safety in even the most challenging conditions. Post this

Although not intrinsically safe by design, the aXtion Extreme has been rigorously tested to exceed the stringent safety requirements for hazardous locations.

With performance comparable to intrinsically safe equipment in Division 2 classified areas, this case is essential for frontline workers in oil and gas, chemical processing, manufacturing, and utilities.

"The aXtion Extreme for iPhone 15 is more than just a rugged case it's our commitment to empowering mobile workers with the latest digital technology and a solution they can trust," said Sampson Yang, CEO and President at The Joy Factory. "Our customers demand innovation that enhances operational efficiency while ensuring continuous connectivity and safety in even the most challenging conditions."

Built for the Edge of Work

Developed in close collaboration with industry professionals, the aXtion Extreme for iPhone 15 delivers breakthrough features designed to support mission-critical operations:

Rugged Drop Protection: Engineered to exceed MIL-STD-810H drop tests, featuring reinforced corners and shock-absorbing construction that protects the device from impacts up to 6 feet.

Seamless MagSafe Integration: Provides secure, hands-free charging and rock-solid accessory alignment to keep the iPhone 15 fully powered and operational when it matters most.

Premium 9H Tempered Glass Screen Protector: Offers superior clarity with anti-glare and fingerprint resistance in a scratch-proof, optimized for rigorous field conditions.

Tethering Capability: Dual lanyard ports ensure the device remains securely tethered and readily accessible, which is a critical feature for mission-critical communications in hazardous zones.

Comprehensive Certifications:

SGS-Certified for hazardous location compliance in the U.S. and Canada

Class I, Division 2, Groups A, B, C, and D

Class II, Division 2, Groups F and G

Class III

Ambient Temperature Rating: -20°C to +40°C

Temperature Code: T6

Environmental Rating: IP54

Driving Digital Transformation

As digital transformation reshapes industrial operations, frontline teams require modern tools to replace legacy systems without losing the critical functionalities they depend on. The aXtion Extreme for iPhone 15 empowers organizations to:

Protect Their Investment: Secure high-value iPhone 15 devices with rugged protection built to withstand extreme conditions.

Enhance Operational Efficiency: Streamline digital workflows and reduce downtime by eliminating the inefficiencies of manual processes.

Increase Mobility and Safety: Provide uninterrupted access to data and communication, ensuring frontline workers perform safely and effectively under demanding conditions.

"Our go-to-market strategy is focused on delivering this breakthrough solution directly to the professionals who need it," said Bryan Jacoby, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at The Joy Factory. "By leveraging dedicated distribution partners and our robust network of resellers, we're making the aXtion Extreme for iPhone 15 available nationwide ensuring that our advanced rugged protection technology has maximum impact in the field."

Availability

The aXtion Extreme for iPhone 15 (SKU: HPA3024) is now available through The Joy Factory's authorized distributors and enterprise reseller partners across North America, including CDW, Insight, SHI, Connection, Zones, ITsavvy, eSquared, and other leading resellers.

For pricing and further information on purchasing or detailed product specifications, please visit www.thejoyfactory.com or contact [email protected].

