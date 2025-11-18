The Joy Factory Launches Two Rugged Protective Cases for iPhone 17 to Empower the Connected Workforce

These cases complement each other by addressing different operational challenges; whether it's rugged field conditions or hazardous environments, so organizations can deploy the right solution for every scenario. Post this

Two Solutions, One Mission: Protect and Enable

While both cases share a commitment to rugged protection and operational efficiency, each offers a distinct value proposition tailored to specific industrial conditions:

aXtion Edge Case for iPhone 17 (SKU: CPA330S)

Available to ship after November 18, 2025, the aXtion Edge delivers MIL-STD-810H shockproof protection in a lightweight, ergonomic design. Reinforced corners, textured edges, and molded-in buttons provide superior grip and usability, even in harsh conditions. Fully compatible with MagSafe and Qi wireless charging, the case supports uninterrupted workflows without compromising device functionality. Accessories, including an optional belt clip and included 9H glass screen protector, further enhance usability and safety compliance.

aXtion Extreme Case for iPhone 17 (SKU: HPA3224)

Shipping in mid-Q1 2026, the aXtion Extreme is purpose-built for hazardous locations and is evaluated and tested by SGS, a globally recognized testing and certification accredited for North American certification as well as ATEX and IECEx certifications. This solution is certified for Class I, II, III, Division 2 environments, ensuring compliance for use in explosive atmospheres where flammable gases, dust, and fibers pose significant risks.

Featuring sealed port covers, a heavy-duty screen protector, and high-visibility yellow housing, the aXtion Extreme provides total device protection while maintaining full MagSafe and Qi wireless charging compatibility. Dual tethering points enable secure hands-free carrying, reducing the risk of costly drops and downtime.

Driving Digital Transformation

"Our latest aXtion solutions for iPhone 17 reflect our commitment to empowering the mobile connected workforce with technology that enhances safety, efficiency, productivity and mobility," said Miranda Su, Executive Vice President at The Joy Factory. "These cases complement each other by addressing different operational challenges; whether it's rugged field conditions or hazardous environments, so organizations can deploy the right solution for every scenario."

Availability and Distribution

The aXtion Edge (SKU: CPA330S) will begin shipping on November 18, 2025 through our authorized resellers and The Joy Factory website. The aXtion Extreme (SKU: HPA3224) certified enclosure will be available in December and will deliver the certified protection required for hazardous environments.

Both cases are designed to complement each other and integrate seamlessly into enterprise mobility environments. They support backward compatibility with most accessories from previous iPhone models, ensuring a smooth transition for organizations upgrading their fleets.

Enterprise customers are encouraged to contact their preferred channel reseller or visit www.thejoyfactory.com for detailed specifications, request for pricing, and availability.

About The Joy Factory

The Joy Factory is a global leader in rugged, ergonomic, and productivity-enhancing accessories for mobile devices. Specializing in solutions for the connected workforce, The Joy Factory empowers frontline professionals in industries such as oil and gas, utilities, healthcare, and manufacturing to work safely and efficiently. With a commitment to innovation, safety, and user-centered design, The Joy Factory delivers products that enrich lives and transform work environments worldwide. For more information, visit www.thejoyfactory.com.

Media Contact

Bill Nguyen, The Joy Factory, Inc., 1 877-569-3228 1552, [email protected], www.thejoyfactory.com

