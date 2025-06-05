The Joy Factory Unveils Rugged aXtion Go MP Case for Surface Pro, Empowering Frontline and Mobile Workers

"By focusing on the needs of frontline professionals, this solution empowers users to confidently operate their Surface Pro devices in demanding environments" Post this

"At The Joy Factory, we design with the realities of the field in mind," said Sampson Yang, CEO and President of The Joy Factory. "The aXtion Go MP combines rugged durability with ergonomic functionality and seamless Surface integration to support the evolving needs of today's connected workforce."

The aXtion Go MP is fully compatible with the Microsoft Surface Pro, 12-inch consumer model and is also designed to support the upcoming commercial edition, ensuring seamless protection and functionality across both device types. As a Microsoft Designed for Surface (DfS) partner, The Joy Factory ensures that its solutions meet Microsoft's highest standards for performance, security, and user experience.

"We are excited to see The Joy Factory bring a rugged, DfS-certified solution to market for the Surface Pro, 12-inch," said Allison Cargill, Director, Surface Accessories. "By focusing on the needs of frontline professionals, this solution empowers users to confidently operate their Surface Pro devices in demanding environments"

Key Features:

Rugged Protection: MIL-STD-810G certified for shock resistance; IP54 rated for water and dust protection

Enhanced Usability: Rotating kickstand, stylus holder, and VESA 75 compatibility

Built-In Screen Protection: Anti-glare screen reduces reflection for better visibility

Mobility-First Design: Adjustable hand strap and shoulder strap ports for hands-free use

Secure Integration: Supports Windows Hello and Surface Type Cover; asset tag window for IT tracking

Wireless Charging: Supports Slim Pen charging with water-resistant slots

Stylus Security: Latch prevents pen from dislodging during drops

Availability:

The aXtion Go MP case will be shipping starting June 24, 2025, through distribution partners Ingram Micro and TD SYNNEX, and through authorized resellers including CDW, Insight, Connections, SHI, eSquared, and other VARs and dealers.

About The Joy Factory

The Joy Factory is a global leader in rugged mobile solutions, dedicated to empowering frontline connected workers in the world's most challenging environments. With a focus on innovation, resilience, and user empowerment, The Joy Factory designs and manufactures certified rugged cases, mounts, and mobility accessories that enhance safety, productivity, and connectivity. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company serves industries including energy, utilities, manufacturing, construction, and field services through a growing network of partners and resellers.

Media Contact

Bill Nguyen, The Joy Factory, Inc., 1 9493821552, [email protected], The Joy Factory, Inc.

