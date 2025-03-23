The Judgment Offers Gripping Exploration of Identity and Supernatural Terror Exclusively on Here TV

The Judgment is an exploration of sexuality, cultural identity, and spirituality through supernatural horror Post this

"We are thrilled to bring 'The Judgment' exclusively to Here TV," said David Millbern, Head of Content for Here TV. "It's a powerful narrative that addresses identity, fear, and societal prejudice, aligning perfectly with our mission to showcase authentic LGBTQ+ experiences."

Director Marwan Mokbel shared, "The Judgment is an exploration of sexuality, cultural identity, and spirituality through supernatural horror. When Mo is cursed, they tell him not to fear because God protects good people, which brings up the question he always brushed off: Does he believe he's a good person? Suddenly, the question can't be postponed any longer, for it can cost him his life. Through his battle, we explore how societal judgments can haunt us both metaphorically and literally."

The film has garnered critical acclaim, including an Honorable Mention for Outstanding Narrative Feature at the Tallgrass Film Festival.

Audiences can stream "The Judgment" exclusively on Here TV.

Watch the trailer: https://www.here.tv/video/the-judgment-trailer

About Here TV:

Here TV is an Emmy Award-winning television network delivering high-quality LGBTQ+ content worldwide. Featuring films, documentaries, and original series, Here TV is available on all major platforms including Amazon, Apple, Charter, Xfinity, Verizon, Roku, Google, Vizio, and www.here.tv.

Media Contact

Scott Dearborn, Here Media, 1 310.433.56741, [email protected], https://www.here.tv/

SOURCE Here TV