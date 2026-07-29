The Juice Acquires ALEE to Deliver a Knowledge-Building, Literature-Rich Literacy Solution for K-12 Classrooms

"In the age of AI, students need a strong foundation of background knowledge in order to think critically, ask questions, and make sense of the world around them." Post this

The acquisition comes as two pressures reshape American education. Reading scores continue to fall, and more states are focusing on what research confirms: comprehension is rooted in knowledge, not isolated skills. At the same time, districts are pulling back on device use and demanding more from educational technology than passive screen consumption. Both ALEE and The Juice were designed with this in mind. ALEE is a teacher-facing tool that brings real books into the classroom. The Juice is purposefully lean on screens: students spend less time on devices and more time in discussion, reading and debating current events together as a class.

Founded by graduates of Harvard and MIT, The Juice and ALEE share a commitment to rigorous content and real-world connection. As more districts move away from fragmented skills instruction and toward Science of Reading-aligned, knowledge-rich approaches, this acquisition offers a direct response: instruction that helps students read widely, think deeply, and decide wisely.

"Both ALEE and The Juice believe that students learn best when instruction is rooted in the real world," said Marjorie McKeown, CEO of The Juice and founder of ALEE. "In the age of AI, students need a strong foundation of background knowledge in order to think critically, ask questions, and make sense of the world around them. This partnership allows us to scale what we've built at ALEE and pair it with The Juice's current events platform to make learning relevant and rooted in the acquisition of knowledge."

The Juice is known for its knowledge-building nonfiction and real-time media literacy; students read over 1 million articles on the platform in the last year alone. Together with ALEE's literature-rich offerings, The Juice now provides both daily and deep reading, giving schools a unified solution that prioritizes comprehension, curiosity, and critical thinking.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The full ALEE team has joined The Juice. McKeown joined at acquisition as Vice President of Strategy and was named Chief Executive Officer in February 2026.

To learn more or explore partnership opportunities, visit thejuicelearning.com or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Stephen Schifrin, The Juice, 1 8052683666, [email protected], https://thejuicelearning.com

SOURCE The Juice