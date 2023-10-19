The Just Shall Live By Faith, But Science Is On Their Side, Too Xulon Press presents a strong case in Christian apologetics

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author T Hakanson gives Christians the material they need to back up their faith when it is attacked by a progressive society in What is Truth? ($16.99, paperback, 9781662887680; $7.99, e-book, 9781662887703).
Although many skeptics claim that Christianity has no logical or scientific foundation, Hakanson justifies the Christian's beliefs. History, scientific law, and logic all confirm the timeless truths of the Bible and believers will walk away with their faith strengthened.
"I don't like the way morals and values are being manipulated by an evil and godless society. I want to know why I can still believe in God and the Bible. I want others to know that we are not wrong in our traditional values. We are right," said Hakanson.
T Hakanson, an honorably discharged veteran, carpenter, and handyman, studied Network Management at National American University. He is a musician and songwriter who enjoys taking road trips across the USA with his wife, Linda, whether by Jeep or Harley.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. What is Truth? is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
