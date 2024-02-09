The Justin Sportsmedicine Team® Treats 691 Injuries During the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo - Dedicated to the Safety and Well-being of Rodeo Athletes

The Justin Sportsmedicine Team® (JST) displayed unwavering dedication and expertise in delivering vital medical care during the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FWSSR). With an unparalleled commitment to the rodeo community, the JST performed hundreds of medical evaluations and treatments throughout the event.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Justin Sportsmedicine Team® (JST) displayed unwavering dedication and expertise in delivering vital medical care during the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FWSSR). With an unparalleled commitment to the rodeo community, the JST performed hundreds of medical evaluations and treatments throughout the event.

Between 25 rodeo performances, the JST evaluated a total of 281 professional rodeo athletes, demonstrating their commitment to prioritizing the health and well-being of every participant. In total, they treated 425 body parts and oversaw 291 self-treatments, including taping and other forms of on-site care. The dedication of the JST was evident in the comprehensive nature of their services, which encompassed a total of 651 unique treatments over the course of the 23 day event.

Additionally, the JST provided vital support to rodeo athletes by utilizing an extensive array of medical supplies during the 25 performances of the FWSSR. These essential supplies were instrumental in delivering top-quality care to athletes throughout the event. For example, the JST applied over 1,200 rolls of athletic tape. It's worth noting that all of these services and supplies were provided free of charge to rodeo athletes. This is possible because Justin Boots underwrites the cost of all equipment and materials needed by the program, including its core staff.

"We are incredibly proud of the Justin Sportsmedicine Team's performance at Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) Rodeos like the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo," said John Sweeney, President at the Justin Brands. "Our team remains steadfast in our commitment to providing top-tier medical care to rodeo athletes, ensuring their safety and well-being throughout each competition."

At the 125 rodeos covered annually by the JST, the majority of the team consists of volunteers who maintain full-time employment within the medical field. The remarkable success of the JST at the FWSSR would not have been possible without the dedication of their exceptional medical staff. The team, numbering over 25, includes three orthopedic surgeons, a primary care sports medicine doctor, three JST program managers, and 17 volunteer athletic trainers.

In addition to the esteemed doctors and athletic trainers mentioned, the JST also benefited from the invaluable contributions of other medical professionals and aspiring practitioners at the FWSSR. The team was further bolstered by the presence of seven M.D. Fellows, medical school students, a physical therapist resident, nurses, and 10 TCU athletic training students. Their participation emphasized the collaborative effort and comprehensive approach to athlete care exhibited by the JST. Together, this diverse group of healthcare professionals and students worked tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of rodeo athletes throughout the event.

Their unwavering commitment to rodeo athletes reflects their deep respect and admiration for the sport and its participants. When asked, many volunteers readily attest that rodeo athletes are among the toughest they serve in all of sport. This selfless dedication exemplifies the true spirit of the Standard of the West, honoring the legacy of Dr. J. Pat Evans and Don Andrews, who founded the JST program over four decades ago.

The JST proudly provides service to over 125 PRCA rodeos annually while treating around 8,000 cases. The JST has three trailers that act as mobile sports medicine centers, each covering over 87,000 miles each year providing comprehensive medical services to the men and women of the PRCA and Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA). To learn more about the JST, visit http://www.justinsportsmedicineteam.com.

About Justin

Justin is a Western brand that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a wide range of boots, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. Justin is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials, and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the Western market. For more information, visit http://www.justinboots.com.

About Justin Sportsmedicine Team®

The Justin Sportsmedicine Team® began in 1980 when Dr. J Pat Evans and Don Andrews developed the concept of a mobile sports medicine system that would provide medical support services to professional rodeo athletes at arenas where they competed across the country. This innovative new sports medicine system linked a network of selected emergency physicians, orthopedists, trauma specialists, athletic trainers, physical therapists, and physician assistants, as well as hospitals and clinics around the nation to provide comprehensive medical coverage to the professional rodeo contestant. From its modest beginnings at some 10 Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) sanctioned rodeos and just 775 contestants treated the first year, the Justin Sportsmedicine Team® currently provides service to over 125 PRCA rodeos annually while treating around 8,000 cases. Learn more about the Justin Sportsmedicine Team® at justinsportsmedicineteam.com.

