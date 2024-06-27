The Kahala Hotel & Resort Announces Property-Wide Room Refresh

Honolulu's Beloved Beachfront Resort Introduces Elevated Interiors That Honor Its History

HONOLULU, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Kahala Hotel & Resort is pleased to announce an ongoing, property-wide room refresh project during its 60th anniversary year, slated for completion by summer 2025. Since opening in 1964, The Kahala has been a sanctuary of elegance, beloved for its impeccable service and stunning location along Oahu's most coveted stretch of beach. As The Kahala Hotel & Resort ushers in a new era of refined island luxury, the refreshed guest rooms ensure that the hotel will continue to be the standard-bearer of Hawaiian hospitality for years to come.

"The Kahala's legacy of excellence and spirit of aloha have made it an iconic destination for the last six decades," said Joe Ibarra, general manager of The Kahala Hotel & Resort and vice president of Resorttrust Hawai'i. "As we look forward to the years ahead, we are pleased to offer our guests a higher level of comfort and luxury that is fitting of our storied property and its historic gravitas."

Starting with the recently completed dolphin wing and ocean front rooms, all accommodations at The Kahala Hotel & Resort are being infused with new life, while carefully retaining the timeless charm and modern elegance the property is renowned for. Every detail, from the bright new color palette to elevated flooring to locally inspired linens and decor, has been thoughtfully chosen to enhance the ambiance of The Kahala's accommodations. Select refreshed rooms are available to book, with the full project slated for completion by summer 2025.

Guests looking to experience The Kahala's refreshed rooms in its 60th year can enjoy the celebratory "60th Anniversary Room Package," featuring daily breakfast for two at the oceanfront Plumeria Beach House, a $60 resort credit, and exclusive commemorative keepsakes, including a 60th Anniversary Tote Bag and 60th Anniversary Keychain. In continued celebration of its 60th anniversary, The Kahala is pleased to extend a 20% discount at all its on-property restaurants for new reservations from July 1 to December 15, 2024. Guests can savor exceptional dining experiences at Hoku's, Plumeria Beach House, Seaside Grill, The Veranda Restaurant, as well as exceptional in room dining. The hotel will also be commemorating this milestone at their 60th Anniversary Gala on Friday, September 20, 2024, honoring six decades of timeless luxury.

For more information about The Kahala Hotel & Resort or to make a reservation for one of their refreshed rooms, please visit www.kahalaresort.com or call (808) 739-8888.

About The Kahala Hotel & Resort:

The Kahala Hotel & Resort is a legendary oceanfront destination along the shores of Oahu, known for its five-star service and gracious Hawaiian hospitality. Located within Honolulu's luxurious Kahala district, The Kahala offers a tranquil hideaway along a secluded beachfront, reminiscent of a neighboring island experience, just minutes away from bustling Waikīkī. Since opening in 1964, The Kahala has been Honolulu's most coveted social address, attracting world leaders, international royalty, titans of industry, musical icons, Oscar winners and more to their Hawaiian home-away-from-home. As a distinguished member of Leading Hotels of the World, The Kahala offers an unparalleled experience with 338 luxurious rooms, lush tropical gardens, a natural ocean-water lagoon with resident dolphins cared for by Dolphin Quest, five restaurants, The Kahala Spa and distinctly Hawaiian activities, all along the island's most coveted stretch of beach. For more information, visit www.kahalaresort.com or follow along on Instagram or Facebook at @kahala_resort.

Media Contact

Martha Dickerson, The Point PR, 1 8053900574, [email protected]

SOURCE The Kahala Hotel & Resort