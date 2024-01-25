The Kahala Hotel & Resort Celebrates 60 Years of Hawaiian Hospitality

"Our Diamond Anniversary is a testament to our continuing commitment to our guests, community, and the promise of many more years of unparalleled experiences," Joe Ibarra, general manager of The Kahala Hotel & Resort and vice president of Resorttrust Hawai'i. Post this

Since opening in 1964, The Kahala has been a magnet for the "who's who" from around the globe, attracting world leaders, international royalty, titans of industry, musical icons, Oscar winners and more to their Hawaiian home-away-from-home. As a distinguished member of Leading Hotels of the World, The Kahala offers an unparalleled experience with 338 luxurious rooms, The Kahala Spa, lush tropical gardens, five restaurants and distinctly Hawaiian activities, all along one of the island of Oahu's most coveted stretches of beach.

As The Kahala Hotel & Resort embarks on its 60th year, there is no better time for travelers to discover the resort's unparalleled luxuries and unrivaled service. This year's theme is "Where Diamond Luxury Meets Timeless Aloha," as a tribute to the resort's shining legacy. The Kahala's exclusive celebratory promotions are designed to help guests create lasting memories along Oahu's shores, embodying the resort's long-standing commitment to excellence in hospitality.

The Six Diamond Experience

In celebration of six decades, guests can embark on an unparalleled journey with "The Six Diamond Experience," an over-the-top vacation package. Priced starting at $60,000, the exclusive offer includes a six-night stay in a signature suite, daily spa sessions, private wellness activities, and a private dinner with Chef Mizukami, complemented by a bottle of 1964 Grand Vin Chateau Latour. The experience reaches its pinnacle with a $10,000 shopping spree at the Hildgund Jewelry shop within the resort.

60th Anniversary Room Package

For a more accessible stay, others can choose the "60th Anniversary Room Package," featuring a daily breakfast buffet for two at the oceanfront Plumeria Beach House, a $60 resort credit, and commemorative keepsakes, including a 60th Anniversary Tote Bag and 60th Anniversary Keychain.

1964 Four Diamond Glow Facial and Body Treatment

Guests can also indulge in the epitome of luxury with the "1964 Four Diamond Glow Facial and Body Treatment" at The Kahala Spa. This immersive 4-hour experience includes the spa's Signature Ho'omaka Foot Ritual, an exfoliating body scrub, a 30-minute soak in the infinity bath, and an 80-minute customized massage. Couples will also receive a limited edition 60th anniversary Aloha Collection bag and a one-pound box of The Kahala's signature mac nuts. This deluxe experience is priced at $1964, as a tribute to the resort's founding year.

Diamond Wedding Package

For couples seeking a lavish wedding celebration throughout the 60th anniversary year, The Kahala presents the "Diamond Wedding Package," designed to take the stresses out of wedding planning and replace them with ease of Hawaiian hospitality. This comprehensive offer includes a three-night stay in The Kahala's signature suite, breakfast for two, a welcome amenity of champagne and treats, and floral arrangements. A dedicated wedding planner is included to oversee the rehearsal, cocktail reception, and wedding day, covering essentials such as the bride's bouquet, chivari chairs, photography, videography, and a sumptuous seven-course meal for 40. Pricing starts at $60,000.

For more information about The Kahala Hotel & Resort or to make a reservation, please visit www.kahalaresort.com or call (808) 739-8888.

About The Kahala Hotel & Resort:

