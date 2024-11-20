The Kat Geralis Home Team and The Redux Group Announce Merger to Create Real Estate Powerhouse in the Mid-Atlantic Region

Kat Geralis, team leader of KGHT, also shared her excitement, "Merging with The Redux Group is a tremendous opportunity for us. Their innovative approach to real estate and strong partnerships with investors align perfectly with our core values and commitment to our agents' career growth." Post this

The Redux Group, based in Fairfax, VA, serves the vibrant markets of Virginia, Washington DC, and Maryland. Under the leadership of CEO Chris Craddock, The Redux Group has excelled by partnering with real estate investors, leveraging these relationships into additional business opportunities for their agents. This unique business model has been a key driver of their success and growth.

Chris Craddock, CEO of The Redux Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the merger, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Kat Geralis and her team. This merger represents a significant step forward for both of our teams. By combining our strengths, we will be able to provide even greater value to our clients and expand opportunities for our agents. We look forward to integrating our business model with KGHT and continuing to thrive together."

Kat Geralis, team leader of KGHT, also shared her excitement, "Merging with The Redux Group is a tremendous opportunity for us. Their innovative approach to real estate and strong partnerships with investors align perfectly with our core values and commitment to our agents' career growth. This merger will enhance our ability to serve our clients and empower our agents with new tools and resources."

Both teams operate under the EXP Realty brokerage umbrella, which has made this partnership seamless and easy to manage. EXP Realty's innovative brokerage platform allows for expansion across state lines and team growth much easier than some of the other traditional brokerage models. The merger will bring significant benefits to both teams, including expanded marketing capabilities, access to a broader network of real estate investors, and enhanced agent training and development programs.

For more information about the merger and what it means for clients and agents, please contact David Mount, The Redux Group's Chief Operating Officer.

About The Kat Geralis Home Team

The Kat Geralis Home Team (KGHT) is a leading real estate team based in Wilmington, DE, serving Delaware, southeastern Pennsylvania, and northeastern Maryland. KGHT is a 7X EXP MEGA ICON team and is recognized as the #1 EXP Realty Team in Delaware. To date, Kat and her MEGA ICON team have sold over $530 million in sales volume in the DE/PA region and sold more than 1,800 homes. Learn more at kghometeam.com.

About The Redux Group

The Redux Group is a premier real estate team based in Fairfax, VA, serving Virginia, Washington DC, and Maryland. Led by CEO Chris Craddock, The Redux Group has thrived by partnering with real estate investors and leveraging these relationships into additional business opportunities for their agents. The Redux Group consistently sells 400 homes per year and over $200 million in real estate sales volume. Learn more at thereduxgroup.com.

About EXP Realty

EXP Realty is a global real estate brokerage powered by cutting-edge technology, offering a cloud-based platform that enables agents to grow their businesses seamlessly across state lines. EXP's innovative model provides agents with multiple revenue streams, robust support, and extensive resources to better serve their clients. Learn more at exprealty.com.

