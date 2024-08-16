The Ketamine Controversy: Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles (KCLA) Addresses Recent Arrests in the Matthew Perry Case

Leading ketamine therapy provider addresses recent arrests, emphasizes crucial differences between medical treatment and misuse
LOS ANGELES , Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In light of the recent arrests made in connection with Matthew Perry's tragic passing last October, the former Friends star's ketamine use has once again come to the forefront of public discourse. At Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles (KCLA), we believe it's crucial to address these developments and reaffirm our commitment to the safe, responsible, therapeutic use of ketamine infusions for mental health. The news of five individuals, including medical professionals, being charged in this ongoing investigation underscores the importance of distinguishing between the misuse of ketamine and its legitimate therapeutic applications.
As pioneers in Ketamine Infusion Therapy since 2014, KCLA has consistently advocated for the responsible therapeutic use of ketamine in treating depression, PTSD, anxiety, and other mental health conditions. In response to the initial reports of Mr. Perry's passing, we released a comprehensive statement addressing misconceptions and making important distinctions surrounding ketamine and its therapeutic use and the sad loss of Mr. Perry. It's important to note that in nearly all deaths involving the illicit use of ketamine, it is not the only substance present and is almost always a contributing factor, rather than the actual cause of death. A systematic review found zero cases of overdose or death related to ketamine's use as an antidepressant in a therapeutic setting.
KCLA's Co-founder and CEO, Sam Mandel, emphasizes:
"The arrests in the Matthew Perry case highlight the critical need for both proper medical supervision and ethical practices in ketamine administration. At KCLA, we've always prioritized patient safety, establishing the gold-standards of care. Hospital-grade monitoring equipment for vital signs, the supervision of licensed physicians and other medical professionals, post-graduate staff certifications and training, a Quad A-accredited facility, evidence-based protocols, and individualized compassionate care are some of the key components to the safe, therapeutic use of ketamine. It's essential to understand that ketamine, when used responsibly in a clinical setting, remains one of the safest and most effective treatments for depression, PTSD, anxiety, and other mental health conditions. An illegal ring of drug dealers taking advantage of someone struggling with addiction who combined three powerful sedatives while alone in a hot tub and drowned has nothing to do with the clinical, therapeutic use of ketamine."
Here is KCLA's original position statement on Mr. Perry's cause of death.
Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles (KCLA), co-founded in 2014 by Dr. Steven L. Mandel and Sam Mandel, is a world-renowned pioneer in Ketamine Infusion Therapy and comprehensive mental health care. Operating from a state-of-the-art 5,000-square-foot center in Los Angeles, KCLA is the first and only ketamine clinic accredited by Quad A. With over 30,000 infusions administered and more than 6,000 patients treated, KCLA reports an 83% success rate in treating various mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, PTSD, and others. The clinic's multidisciplinary team, led by board-certified anesthesiologists, psychiatrists, and other specialized medical professionals, offers personalized treatment plans incorporating Ketamine Infusion Therapy, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and Psychiatric Medication Management. KCLA accepts 11 of California's largest health insurance networks. With a commitment to innovation, accessibility, and compassion, they are a leader in modern mental health care.
