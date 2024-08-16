The Ketamine Controversy: Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles (KCLA) Addresses Recent Arrests in the Matthew Perry Case

The arrests in the Matthew Perry case highlight the critical need for both proper medical supervision and ethical practices in ketamine administration. Post this

KCLA's Co-founder and CEO, Sam Mandel, emphasizes:

"The arrests in the Matthew Perry case highlight the critical need for both proper medical supervision and ethical practices in ketamine administration. At KCLA, we've always prioritized patient safety, establishing the gold-standards of care. Hospital-grade monitoring equipment for vital signs, the supervision of licensed physicians and other medical professionals, post-graduate staff certifications and training, a Quad A-accredited facility, evidence-based protocols, and individualized compassionate care are some of the key components to the safe, therapeutic use of ketamine. It's essential to understand that ketamine, when used responsibly in a clinical setting, remains one of the safest and most effective treatments for depression, PTSD, anxiety, and other mental health conditions. An illegal ring of drug dealers taking advantage of someone struggling with addiction who combined three powerful sedatives while alone in a hot tub and drowned has nothing to do with the clinical, therapeutic use of ketamine."

Here is KCLA's original position statement on Mr. Perry's cause of death.

ABOUT KETAMINE CLINICS LOS ANGELES

Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles (KCLA), co-founded in 2014 by Dr. Steven L. Mandel and Sam Mandel, is a world-renowned pioneer in Ketamine Infusion Therapy and comprehensive mental health care. Operating from a state-of-the-art 5,000-square-foot center in Los Angeles, KCLA is the first and only ketamine clinic accredited by Quad A. With over 30,000 infusions administered and more than 6,000 patients treated, KCLA reports an 83% success rate in treating various mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, PTSD, and others. The clinic's multidisciplinary team, led by board-certified anesthesiologists, psychiatrists, and other specialized medical professionals, offers personalized treatment plans incorporating Ketamine Infusion Therapy, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and Psychiatric Medication Management. KCLA accepts 11 of California's largest health insurance networks. With a commitment to innovation, accessibility, and compassion, they are a leader in modern mental health care.

