The Ketamine Healing Clinic Announces their At-Home Depression, Anxiety & Chronic Pain Ketamine Program- Nutrabrain™

The clinic is proud to introduce its groundbreaking Nutrabrain program, providing effective and convenient at-home ketamine treatment options in nasal spray or oral form.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles and Orange County, known worldwide for its pioneering work in ketamine therapy, is proud to announce its latest offering: the at-home Nutrabrain program. This innovative protocol sets a new standard in ketamine therapy, providing patients with a comprehensive and accessible solution for mental health, chronic pain, and alcoholism needs. Dr. David Mahjoubi, MD, the esteemed Medical Director of the Ketamine Healing Clinic, has long been recognized as a trailblazer in the field of ketamine treatment. With the introduction of the Nutrabrain program, Dr. Mahjoubi aims to revolutionize the way patients receive and benefit from ketamine therapy. The Nutrabrain protocol offers patients a seamless and effective treatment journey. First, patients will need to complete a video consultation with Dr. David Mahjoubi, MD, to determine the most suitable treatment plan. After the prescription is electronically wired to the pharmacy, the Ketamine is sent to the patient, ensuring a hassle-free experience. This supply will last for two treatments per week over four weeks, constituting the Nutrabrain protocol. If patients wish to continue the treatment, they can schedule another video consultation with Dr. David Mahjoubi and receive another one-month supply. This step can be repeated three times, after which patients qualify for a 90-day prescription supply. A minimum of four weeks between consultations is required. The protocol and 3-month prescription can allow for continued treatment and sustained relief, in the comfort of one's home, from a range of conditions, including anxiety, depression, PTSD, chronic pain, psychiatric medication tapering, migraines, neuropathic pain and arthritic pain. The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles and Orange County is at the forefront of this innovative treatment approach, providing a safe and convenient way for patients to undergo transformative therapy. With a team of highly skilled professionals, the clinic is committed to delivering personalized care and achieving optimal outcomes for every individual. To learn more about the Nutrabrain protocol and start a journey towards improved mental health, please visit http://www.ketaminehealing.com/at-home-ketamine/.