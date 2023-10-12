The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles and Orange County Introduces an Innovative Approach: Combining Deep TMS and Ketamine Therapy

The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles and Orange County is proud to announce the introduction of an innovative treatment protocol that combines deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and ketamine therapy.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spearheaded by the esteemed Dr. David Mahjoubi, this groundbreaking approach has the potential to revolutionize the field of mental health by offering amplified therapeutic benefits for individuals suffering from depression, anxiety, OCD and smoking addiction. Deep TMS, a non-invasive procedure that uses magnetic fields to stimulate specific areas of the brain, has long been recognized as an effective treatment for various mental health conditions. Ketamine therapy, on the other hand, has gained significant attention in recent years for its rapid and profound effects. By combining these two powerful modalities, Dr. Mahjoubi and his team at the Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles and Orange County are paving the way for a new era of mental health treatment. This unique combination of deep TMS and ketamine therapy synergistically targets the brain's neural pathways and may provide faster and longer-lasting relief, ultimately improving the quality of life for countless individuals.