The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles and Orange County Introduces an Innovative Approach: Combining Deep TMS and Ketamine Therapy

The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles and Orange County is proud to announce the introduction of an innovative treatment protocol that combines deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and ketamine therapy.
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spearheaded by the esteemed Dr. David Mahjoubi, this groundbreaking approach has the potential to revolutionize the field of mental health by offering amplified therapeutic benefits for individuals suffering from depression, anxiety, OCD and smoking addiction. Deep TMS, a non-invasive procedure that uses magnetic fields to stimulate specific areas of the brain, has long been recognized as an effective treatment for various mental health conditions. Ketamine therapy, on the other hand, has gained significant attention in recent years for its rapid and profound effects. By combining these two powerful modalities, Dr. Mahjoubi and his team at the Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles and Orange County are paving the way for a new era of mental health treatment. This unique combination of deep TMS and ketamine therapy synergistically targets the brain's neural pathways and may provide faster and longer-lasting relief, ultimately improving the quality of life for countless individuals.
The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles and Orange County is at the forefront of this innovative treatment approach, providing a safe and supportive environment for patients to undergo this transformative therapy. With a team of highly skilled professionals and state-of-the-art facilities, the clinic is committed to delivering personalized care and achieving optimal outcomes for every individual. Notably, this protocol is covered by insurance, with a fee of $50 for the ketamine component. The clinic employs a patented H-Coil technology, integrated into a comfortable helmet, to administer magnetic pulses regulating neural activity in the brain. Deep TMS + ketamine sessions last approximately 20 minutes, half the duration of standard rTMS sessions. Alternatively, a 3-minute intermittent theta burst (iTBS) session is available. The typical treatment plan with this protocol entails daily sessions spanning four weeks, followed by periodic maintenance sessions.
"By integrating deep TMS and ketamine therapy, we aim to enhance the therapeutic benefits for our patients, offering a more comprehensive and effective approach to their mental well-being, says Dr. David Mahjoubi.
More about Dr. David Mahjoubi:
David Mahjoubi, M.D. is a board-certified anesthesiologist. He earned his medical degree from The Chicago Medical School and completed his residency training at the University of Southern California (USC) and Los Angeles County Medical Center. Dr. Mahjoubi became an active user of IV ketamine for both conscious sedation and general anesthesia cases. He quickly realized the beneficial mental health effects of IV ketamine in many patients post-procedurally, and as a result, he founded The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles. For information on the Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles and the Ketamine Healing Clinic of Orange County please visit the website at http://www.ketaminehealing.com, or call (424) 278-4241 or (949) 514-8261.
