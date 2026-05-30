The King of Trash Heads to Washington, D.C. and Orlando After Successful Six-City Private Screening Tour

"We almost died out there in the ocean. We survived because we had no other choice, and we rebuilt because we never forgot what our family had been given." David Duong Post this

Directed by award-winning cinematographer Errol Webber, The King of Trash tells the true story of David Duong and his family, who fled Saigon after 1975, survived a dangerous journey across the open sea, and rebuilt their lives in America. What began as a story of survival became a story of purpose, sacrifice, forgiveness, and legacy.

The documentary follows the Duong family's journey from refugee hardship to building California Waste Solutions in Oakland and Vietnam Waste Solutions in Ho Chi Minh City. At its center is a family story about resilience, work ethic, community responsibility, and the belief that loss does not have to define the future.

Across the screening tour, the film has received strong emotional responses from audiences of different generations. Many attendees described the documentary as deeply personal, especially for refugee and immigrant families who understand the cost of starting over.

"I could not believe what people had to go through," said Tiffany Rothman, Vietnamese American Hollywood actress. "The way they handled everything was incredibly brave. It was breathtaking and emotional."

Environmental and recycling industry leaders Tom Koutroulis and David Tieu of OC Waste & Recycling praised the film's message of perseverance and environmental responsibility. "What stood out most was David returning to Vietnam to help address environmental challenges there," they said. "That says a lot about his vision and character."

Washington Ho, Co-founder and Chairman of White House Properties in Texas, described the documentary as "deeply inspiring," adding that the film moved him to tears.

Former Oakland Mayor Elihu Harris reflected on the film's broader civic message, emphasizing the importance of leadership, contribution, and community responsibility. "Stories like this inspire future generations and become a model for others to succeed and contribute to society," Harris said.

Former San Leandro Councilmember Benny Lee said the documentary serves as a reminder of the role immigrants continue to play in strengthening local communities and the American economy. "This documentary reminds people that immigrants come to this country seeking opportunity, work hard, create jobs, and contribute back to their communities," Lee said.

Charlie Chi Nguyen- Mayor of the City of Westminster, California, said the story carries special meaning for refugee and immigrant communities, especially Vietnamese Americans who rebuilt their lives through sacrifice and determination. "It is a story about sacrifice, resilience, and believing in the possibility of a better future," Nguyen said. "These stories deserve to be preserved and shared with future generations."

Dallas business leader David Dang praised the entrepreneurial spirit portrayed throughout the documentary, calling it "a powerful reflection of the determination and vision shared by many Vietnamese American business owners."

The film has also received significant media attention, with coverage from more than 40 media outlets and publications nationwide, including mainstream U.S. news platforms. Organizers say the response reflects the documentary's reach beyond one family or one community.

While rooted in the Vietnamese refugee experience, The King of Trash speaks to a broader American story. It is about the people who arrive with little, carry the weight of loss, and still find the strength to build, serve, and give back.

Following the success of the six-city screening tour, The King of Trash will continue with upcoming private screenings in Washington, D.C. on June 11 in United States Navy Memorial, followed by Orlando on June 14. These screenings represent the final stage of the private tour before the film moves closer to wider distribution.

"The response has been powerful because this is not only a story about one man," said a representative of the production team. "It is a story about family, survival, forgiveness, and the courage to rebuild after everything has been lost."

As the team prepares for a broader release, The King of Trash continues to be shared with community leaders, civic leaders, cultural organizations, business leaders, and audiences across the country. The film is expected to reach wider audiences as distribution plans continue to develop.

Upcoming Screening Events

Washington, D.C.

Date: Thursday, June 11, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM EDT

Location: United States Navy Memorial

701 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20004

Orlando, Florida

Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026

Time: 11:30 AM – 3:30 PM EDT

Location: Regal Winter Park Village Stadium

510 N Orlando Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789

Media Contact

Wendy Nguyen, The King Of Trash, 1 4157401580, [email protected], https://www.thekingoftrash.us

SOURCE The King Of Trash