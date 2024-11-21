The Kingdom of the Netherlands to Showcase 50 Tech Companies at CES 2025

"It is great to be back at CES Las Vegas, where we'll be featuring 50 promising tech companies pushing the boundaries in their respective disciplines and aiming to make a tangible impact on some of the most pressing global problems," said HRH Prince Constantijn van Oranje, Special Envoy, Techleap. Post this

The Netherlands is the second leading tech startup ecosystem in Europe and ranks 13th globally, according to the 2024 Global Startup Ecosystem Report, with science and technology hubs in Amsterdam, Delft, Eindhoven, Groningen, Leiden, Rotterdam, Twente, Utrecht and Wageningen. The CES 2025 NL Tech Pavilion delegation companies span a wide berth of tech sectors that will define future economies, including:

DIGITAL HEALTH

SUSTAINABILITY/CIRCULARITY

Cold Chain Control: Ensures seamless temperature monitoring for high-value single-item shipments like biopharmaceuticals using IoT sensors and cloud software.

SG Papertronics: "Lab-in-a-box" solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing practices throughout "farm-to-fork" chains, allowing real-time, simplified quality testing. Reduces waste and boosts efficiency by up to 15% through data-driven quality control for optimized growth and production environments.

Urban Ponics: An urban farming solution that produces fresh food and manages organic waste. Using biolysis, it converts waste into biochar and biostimulants with zero emissions, locking carbon in the soil for 1,000+ years, reducing CO2, enhancing soil health, and generating carbon credits.

Veridis Technologies: The first industrial-scale thermal analysis technology, giving >99% accurate insight into the composition of complex plastic streams, enabling more profitable and efficient plastic recycling.

AUDIO/WEARABLES

BeephoniX: A patented bee-inspired microphone technology that enhances speech clarity in noisy places while reducing background noise.

Breggz Hearables: The world's first truly wireless, custom-made "in-ear" computer — a made-to-measure luxury hearable with an A+ audio experience.

Budz: The world's first earbud with a groundbreaking computer-in-the-ear solution based on an integrated UWB technology built on the advanced COR1 platform to support AI-driven software. (2025 CES Innovation Award honoree)

Whispp: An AI-powered, real-time assistive voice technology and calling app that converts whispered and affected speech into a person's clear, natural voice.

CONSUMER TECH

Naya: Creators of Naya Create, a modular keyboard that increases efficiency, flexibility and health.

PhoneCam: The world's first affordable miniaturized AI-powered body camera that provides personal safety by deterring and de-escalating unwanted behavior.

Pixowall: Transforms your photos into a personalized wall collage using an eco-friendly modular framing system that allows you to rearrange or expand your display.

BATTERY TECH/ENERGY STORAGE/VEHICLE TECH

E-magy: A nanoporous silicon anode material for Li-ion batteries, boosting energy density up to 40% and enabling 3x faster charging – with lower silicon expansion and using cheap metallurgical silicone.

Ink Invent: A pigment manufacturer and developer of a tunable detection and determination technology.

Liion Power: Creator of "Leo," a patent-pending USB battery life extender that charges smarter to extend battery lifespan by an average of 50%, saves money and reduces the impact of e-waste. (2025 CES Innovation Award honoree)

LV Energy: A patented technology for harvesting energy from sound waves.

Tulip Tech: High-performance, modular battery systems for electric aviation, offering custom solutions with extreme energy densities, long cycle lives and reliable power.

DIGITAL CONTENT

270 Degrees: Technology that enables brands and agencies to seamlessly create fully customized 3D experiences across any platform.

Hihaho: A DIY platform that turns content into interactive learning videos. Trainers can easily create engaging educational materials using AI tools and get real-time learning results.

Holoconnects: Creator of Holobox, real-time, lifelike 3D holographic technology that strengthens human connection and transcends traditional video calls and static displays.

YourStoryz: An AI-powered, easy-to-use video content creation platform that allows communication professionals to create, edit, and publish high-quality video content directly from their smartphones.

AI/ML/SECURITY

Bubl (Bubl Cloud): Enables innovators to create privacy-safe services in the cloud via personalized customer experiences with secure, isolated data vaults that reduce breach risks and build trust by protecting each customer's sensitive information.

DuckDuckGoose: An AI-powered deepfake detection software helping organizations defeat digital deception with precision across images, videos and speech.

Ecomoni: A scalable AI-powered biodiversity monitoring platform that uses IoT sensors to support data collection, storage, processing, recognition and analysis of species.

EVI Safety Technology: An AI-powered solution for preventing potential hazards and workplace safety incidents in maritime, construction and heavy industries.

GetFocus: The world's first predictive AI analysis platform that accurately and reliably predicts the technological future based on global patent data.

Hoursec: Creator of a semiconductor industry-first, a Single Chip Inference and Training (SCIT) capable of simultaneous continuous inference and training without dependencies on the cloud.

Perciv AI: World's first dedicated AI for radar perception with Lidar-like performance, enabling automated vehicles - from cars to robots - to understand their environment in any condition.

Senergetics: Sensors and AI technology to prevent critical issues in process industries, providing real-time insights for predictive maintenance, improving efficiency, and reducing failures and pollution. (2025 CES Innovation Award honoree)

Vox AI: A voice AI that is efficient, conversational and speaks 85 languages, Vox AI is the perfect tool for drive-thru and QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) businesses to relieve overworked employees, boost revenues by up to 17% and increase ROI by 14 times.

OPTICS/PHOTONICS/SENSORS

AddOptics: A patented manufacturing technology to create lightweight, prescription AR glasses with embedded displays. AR glasses that feel like regular eyewear.

MantiSpectra: A NIR (Near Infrared) multi-channel spectral sensing IC that enables real-time, low-cost, contactless and non-destructive material properties analysis for consumer and industrial products.

MOOS: Provides real-time visibility on inventory levels and movements. Using paper-based, AI-powered paper-based sensors to enable 100x cheaper shelf-inventory visibility at scale

Ommatidia: LiDAR builds on proprietary technology for faster, more accurate and longer-range 3D imaging. The LiDAR technology is designed to revolutionize how autonomous systems perceive and navigate their environment.

Qualinx: Makers of QLX300+, the world's smallest and most power-efficient GNSS sensor, with as much as 10 times less energy consumption than other currently available devices.

Scantinel: Leads in sensing tech, offering Single-Chip FMCW LiDAR for autonomous mobility. Uniquely scales LiDAR with silicon photonics and delivers velocity data, weather immunity, and longer range.

SunLED: Near-infrared technology that brings sunlight indoors with a clip-on USB device that easily attaches to a computer screen or car's sun visor, boosting mood, energy, physical health, and immunity while working, studying or driving.

SuperLight Photonics: A leading innovator in laser technology, specializing in the development of supercontinuum generation lasers, also known as wideband lasers or white lasers.

FUTURE OF WORK:

DialogueTrainer: An AI-enhanced simulation platform for conversation training that unlocks workforce potential with real-world work situations, improving core skills and driving measurable growth, productivity, and business success.

About The Kingdom of the Netherlands

The Netherlands strives to solve societal and economic challenges with local and international partners. The country ranks seventh on the Global Innovation Index, and Amsterdam is one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in Europe. As a trading nation, the Netherlands has continuously ranked as one of the top five foreign investors in the U.S. for multiple years, making the Netherlands the number one country with which the U.S. maintains a trade surplus. More than 955K jobs in the United States result from the strong economic relations with the Netherlands.

The Consulate General of the Netherlands in San Francisco, in partnership with the Holland in the Valley network and the ScaleNL accelerator, empowers Dutch entrepreneurs and talent to innovate and scale in the U.S. Learn more at United States | Netherlandsandyou.nl.

