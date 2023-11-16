The Kingdom of the Netherlands to Showcase 70 Tech Companies at CES 2024

The Netherlands Pavilion CES 2024 delegation includes 70 startups and scale-ups, including 12 CES 2024 Innovation Award winners that span a wide berth of sectors, including sustainability and circularity, consumer tech, health tech and medtech, wearables, audio and video, AI, big data security and blockchain, AR/VR, vehicle and battery tech, photonics, sensors optics and robotics, and the future of work
AMSTERDAM and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Kingdom of the Netherlands today announced the 70 Dutch startup and scale-up tech companies that will participate on January 9-12, 2024, as part of the Netherlands Tech Pavilion at CES 2024, the global stage for technology innovation. For the eighth consecutive year, the Netherlands will showcase its most innovative tech solutions at Eureka Park at the Venetian Expo (Hall G, Booth 62100), and ten NL Tech Pavilion companies will showcase their technology at CES Unveiled Las Vegas on Sunday evening, January 7 at the Mandalay Bay. The CES 2024 NL Tech Pavilion delegation features 12 CES 2024 Innovation Award winners, including Axelera.ai, Doser, Focus, Healthplus.ai, Ink Invent, LV Energy, Mantispectra, Naya, Sevvy, SlimDesign, SusPho and Whispp. The NL Tech Pavilion theme for CES 2024 is "Let's Innovate Sustainable Solutions." Preview the CES 2024 NL Tech Pavilion companies here.
"The Netherlands has a storied history of pushing the world towards new innovation," said HRH Prince Constantijn van Oranje, Special Envoy, Techleap.nl. "The 70 startups and scale-ups participating at CES 2024 represent one of the most exciting delegations. Their tech solutions are ambitious, unconventional, and most of all, focused on a better future for everyone."
The Netherlands is one of Europe's largest technology hubs, with 2.6 times as many startups per one million residents as the European average — and is the third leading tech startup ecosystem in Europe. Dutch ingenuity and innovation have played a significant role in the world's evolution over the past centuries. The 70 companies participating in the CES 2024 NL Tech Pavilion are actively working to contribute to a better world and span a wide berth of tech sectors that will define future economies, including:
CONSUMER TECH:
- Arc: Accessories for computers and mobile phones. Arc Pulse is renowned as the most minimalist and unique in the world of phone cases. (Startup)
SUSTAINABILITY AND CIRCULARITY:
- Dayrize: The global leader for rapid climate impact assessment of consumer products. (Startup)
- LV Energy: Develops patented technology for harvesting energy from sound waves. (Startup and CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree)
- HomeCube: Automated by AI to revolutionize household energy management. (Startup)
- SusPhos: A pioneering company focused on upcycling phosphate-rich waste streams to generate high-quality alternatives to replace fossil-sourced products. (Startup and CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree)
- Sevvy: Technology that enables healthy, sustainable and fast cooking and baking. (Startup and CES 2024 Innovation Award - Best of Innovation)
DIGITAL HEALTH, HEALTH TECH AND MEDTECH:
- Alphabeats: EEG-based mental training that uses music and neurofeedback to improve performance in elite athletes. (Startup)
- AMES: Creator of a unique remote patient-monitoring technique to safeguard COPD patients from potentially life-threatening and costly hospitalizations. (Startup)
- Doser: Enabling pharmacists to produce personalized medication locally and on demand. (Startup and CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree)
- EW2Health: Patented, AI-driven, stress-free monitoring solution and weight loss results. (Startup)
- FlowBeams: Developing a groundbreaking technology to inject without a needle. (Startup)
- Healthplus.ai: Enabling proactive surgery care. (Startup and CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree)
- Medical X: Providing innovative training and education in the field of medicine. (Startup)
- RetinaScope: A handheld, low-cost retinal imaging device to empower AI-based screening for Diabetic Retinopathy, Glaucoma and Age-Related Macular Degeneration. (Startup)
- Sencure: A medical device company that develops high-end chips and medical wearables to accelerate and improve remote patient monitoring. (Startup)
- SmartQare: A medical 24/7 monitoring solution for data-driven clinical decision support in remote patient care. (Startup)
- Splendo Health: Developer of patient monitoring and communication software designed to improve patient well-being and outcomes in the perioperative space. (Startup)
- Whispp: AI-powered, real-time assistive voice technology and calling app that converts whispered and affected speech into a person's clear, natural voice. (Startup and CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree)
AI, BIG DATA, SECURITY AND BLOCKCHAIN:
- Axelera.ai: Creator of the world's most powerful and advanced solutions for AI at the edge. Its game-changing hardware and software platform concentrates the AI computational power of an entire server into a single chip at a fraction of the power consumption and price of AI hardware today. (Startup and CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree)
- Bubl Cloud: Restarting privacy-safe innovation on personal data by enabling innovators to create privacy-safe services in the cloud. (Startup)
- CodeGlass: A software development tool designed to enhance problem-solving, even when issues are difficult to reproduce, or there's a lack of documentation or developers. (Startup)
- COTIT: Ensures real-time visibility and traceability of goods from origin to destination. (Startup)
- Dology: A software platform that provides modern AI-driven knowledge infrastructure for customer-facing teams. (Startup)
- Engaige: An AI-powered customer service automation platform. (Startup)
- Freeday: A staffing platform for digital employees. (Startup)
- Focus: The world's first predictive AI analysis platform that accurately and reliably predicts the technological future based on global patent data. (Startup and CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree)
- Fuga Cloud: Helps keep websites, business-critical platforms, and applications online 24/7. (Startup)
- IntrinsicID: A provider of security IP for embedded systems based on Physical Unclonable Functions (PUF) technology. (Scale-up)
- Klippa: An AI-based software company that automates administrative tasks. (Startup)
- LiveDrop: An intuitive and secure unidirectional data-sharing technology that can be integrated into existing applications or used independently. (Startup)
- MOOS: Powered by AI to predict stock level changes, register transactions and send customizable triggers accordingly. (Startup)
- SandGrain: Addresses the challenge of securing IoT end nodes with a simple system at a very low cost. (Startup)
- Solvimon: A next-generation pricing and billing platform. (Startup)
- TokenMe: A breakthrough construction-monitoring solution that improves productivity, safety and security using mobile sensors, AI and a real-time dashboard. (Startup)
WEARABLES, AUDIO AND VIDEO:
- Absolute Audio Labs (AAL): Audio software for the hearing impaired. (Scale-up)
- BREGGZ Hearables: The world's first truly wireless custom-made in-ear computer (Startup)
- Concept 7 YourStoryz: A platform for mobile journalism, content creation and crowd journalism that combines a mobile app with a content distribution platform using AI. (Startup)
- Dopple: Specializes in the design, development and industrialization of miniaturized smart wearables. (Startup)
- Infuse Video: Generates personalized videos for customer engagement, training, marketing, and to create dynamic experiences. (Startup)
- Livery Video: An irresistibly fun, shoppable and engaging video platform for businesses, media and influencers. (Startup)
- NOWATCH: A personalized health tracker that keeps you aware of how your lifestyle impacts your health by measuring stress, sleep and activity so that you can take charge of your well-being. (Startup)
- SlimDesign: Creator of PhoneCam™, the ultimate safety companion. PhoneCam is the world's first affordable miniaturized AI-powered body camera that provides personal safety by deterring and de-escalating unwanted behavior. (Startup and CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree)
PHOTONICS, SENSORS, OPTICS AND ROBOTICS:
- Addoptics: Scale prototyping and production with affordable, industrial-quality optics. (Scale-up)
- InPhocal: A unique, concentric laser beam that reduces the need for ink and is 2.5 times faster than printing. (Startup)
- MantiSpectra: NIR (Near Infrared) spectroscopy on a miniaturized spectral chip that can accurately measure material properties in real-time using just light. Enables portable NIR spectroscopy. (Startup and CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree)
- Morphotonics: Nanotechnology for micro and nano-scale surfaces for next-gen mobile device screens, immersive AR glasses, higher efficiency solar panels and high-accuracy sensors. (Scale-up)
- Ommatidia: Creates an optical metrology and ranging architecture for 3D applications. (Startup)
- Scantinel Photonics: A leading FMCW sensing technology company offering next-generation LiDAR solutions for autonomous mobility. (Startup)
- Starnus Technology: Developer of a highly flexible autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solution, which allows third-party logistics (3PL) companies to deal with their rapidly changing operations. (Startup)
VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY AND BATTERY TECHNOLOGY:
- CarbonX: New carbon material that helps tire makers meet the increasing demand for sustainability, safety and performance. (Startup)
- Ink Invent: A pigment manufacturer and developer of a 'Tunable Detection and Determination Technology.' (Startup and CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree)
- Squad Mobility: The world's first Solar City Car for sharing and private use. The ultimate smart urban mobility solution for emissions, congestion and parking. (Scale-up)
- SolutionAir: A technology that can convert an existing engine into a high-pressure air combustion engine that uses no fossil fuels and produces zero emissions. (Startup)
- Urban Mobility Systems: Developer and manufacturer of BEVs (battery electric vehicles) and electrification systems for construction equipment, enabling zero-emission transport and construction. (Scale-up)
AUGMENTED AND VIRTUAL REALITY:
- Beecot: Provides construction and real estate solutions. Allows users to visualize the BIM model in the field by unlocking it in 2D, 3D, VR, and AR. (Startup)
- Fectar: Interactive augmented and virtual reality experiences without programming are possible with Fectar's VR and AR creator platform. (Startup)
- SenseGlove: Force and haptic feedback gloves that enable professionals to physically interact with virtual objects for VR training and research purposes. (Scale-up)
FUTURE OF WORK:
- 2DAYSMOOD: An easy-to-use tool for empowering directors, managers, and employees to take responsibility for creating a positive work environment. (Startup)
- Sabender: A learning tool enriched with VR to increase effective teamwork. (Startup)
- DialogueTrainer: Next-generation simulation platform for conversation training. (Scale-up)
- EZ Factory: SaaS-based platform for optimizing operational effectiveness and efficiency of factory floor operations. (Scale-up)
- Happybase: A development platform grounded in positive psychology and design thinking, Happybase offers an approach to the major challenges organizations face with talent retention and development. (Startup)
- My Global Workspace: Co-working spaces connected to universities in emerging countries. (Startup)
- Naya: An ecosystem that empowers digital creators and creators of Naya Create, a modular keyboard that increases efficiency, flexibility and health. (Startup and CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree)
- StellarUp: One platform for all organizational learning and development. (Startup)
"The Netherlands is proud of its outsized influence in technology, science and engineering," said Dirk Janssen, Consul General of the Netherlands, San Francisco. "From the world's first telescopes in the 1600s to the machines that print the most advanced microchips today, Dutch entrepreneurs are well-acquainted with finding solutions for some of the world's greatest challenges. The CES 2024 NL Tech Pavilion delegation represents the next generation of Dutch innovators, ready to share their solutions with the world at CES."
