The Kingdom of the Netherlands to Showcase 70 Tech Companies at CES 2024

"The 70 startups and scale-ups participating at CES 2024 represent one of the most exciting delegations. Their tech solutions are ambitious, unconventional, and most of all, focused on a better future for everyone," said HRH Prince Constantijn van Oranje, Special Envoy, Techleap.nl.

The Netherlands is one of Europe's largest technology hubs, with 2.6 times as many startups per one million residents as the European average — and is the third leading tech startup ecosystem in Europe. Dutch ingenuity and innovation have played a significant role in the world's evolution over the past centuries. The 70 companies participating in the CES 2024 NL Tech Pavilion are actively working to contribute to a better world and span a wide berth of tech sectors that will define future economies, including:

CONSUMER TECH:

Arc: Accessories for computers and mobile phones. Arc Pulse is renowned as the most minimalist and unique in the world of phone cases. (Startup)

SUSTAINABILITY AND CIRCULARITY:

DIGITAL HEALTH, HEALTH TECH AND MEDTECH:

AI, BIG DATA, SECURITY AND BLOCKCHAIN:

Axelera.ai: Creator of the world's most powerful and advanced solutions for AI at the edge. Its game-changing hardware and software platform concentrates the AI computational power of an entire server into a single chip at a fraction of the power consumption and price of AI hardware today. (Startup and CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree)

Bubl Cloud: Restarting privacy-safe innovation on personal data by enabling innovators to create privacy-safe services in the cloud. (Startup)

CodeGlass: A software development tool designed to enhance problem-solving, even when issues are difficult to reproduce, or there's a lack of documentation or developers. (Startup)

COTIT: Ensures real-time visibility and traceability of goods from origin to destination. (Startup)

Dology: A software platform that provides modern AI-driven knowledge infrastructure for customer-facing teams. (Startup)

Engaige: An AI-powered customer service automation platform. (Startup)

Freeday: A staffing platform for digital employees. (Startup)

Focus: The world's first predictive AI analysis platform that accurately and reliably predicts the technological future based on global patent data. (Startup and CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree)

Fuga Cloud: Helps keep websites, business-critical platforms, and applications online 24/7. (Startup)

IntrinsicID: A provider of security IP for embedded systems based on Physical Unclonable Functions (PUF) technology. (Scale-up)

Klippa: An AI-based software company that automates administrative tasks. (Startup)

LiveDrop: An intuitive and secure unidirectional data-sharing technology that can be integrated into existing applications or used independently. (Startup)

MOOS: Powered by AI to predict stock level changes, register transactions and send customizable triggers accordingly. (Startup)

SandGrain: Addresses the challenge of securing IoT end nodes with a simple system at a very low cost. (Startup)

Solvimon: A next-generation pricing and billing platform. (Startup)

TokenMe: A breakthrough construction-monitoring solution that improves productivity, safety and security using mobile sensors, AI and a real-time dashboard. (Startup)

WEARABLES, AUDIO AND VIDEO:

Absolute Audio Labs (AAL): Audio software for the hearing impaired. (Scale-up)

BREGGZ Hearables: The world's first truly wireless custom-made in-ear computer (Startup)

Concept 7 YourStoryz: A platform for mobile journalism, content creation and crowd journalism that combines a mobile app with a content distribution platform using AI. (Startup)

Dopple: Specializes in the design, development and industrialization of miniaturized smart wearables. (Startup)

Infuse Video: Generates personalized videos for customer engagement, training, marketing, and to create dynamic experiences. (Startup)

Livery Video: An irresistibly fun, shoppable and engaging video platform for businesses, media and influencers. (Startup)

NOWATCH: A personalized health tracker that keeps you aware of how your lifestyle impacts your health by measuring stress, sleep and activity so that you can take charge of your well-being. (Startup)

SlimDesign: Creator of PhoneCam™, the ultimate safety companion. PhoneCam is the world's first affordable miniaturized AI-powered body camera that provides personal safety by deterring and de-escalating unwanted behavior. (Startup and CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree)

PHOTONICS, SENSORS, OPTICS AND ROBOTICS:

Addoptics: Scale prototyping and production with affordable, industrial-quality optics. (Scale-up)

InPhocal: A unique, concentric laser beam that reduces the need for ink and is 2.5 times faster than printing. (Startup)

MantiSpectra: NIR (Near Infrared) spectroscopy on a miniaturized spectral chip that can accurately measure material properties in real-time using just light. Enables portable NIR spectroscopy. (Startup and CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree)

Morphotonics: Nanotechnology for micro and nano-scale surfaces for next-gen mobile device screens, immersive AR glasses, higher efficiency solar panels and high-accuracy sensors. (Scale-up)

Ommatidia: Creates an optical metrology and ranging architecture for 3D applications. (Startup)

Scantinel Photonics: A leading FMCW sensing technology company offering next-generation LiDAR solutions for autonomous mobility. (Startup)

Starnus Technology: Developer of a highly flexible autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solution, which allows third-party logistics (3PL) companies to deal with their rapidly changing operations. (Startup)

VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY AND BATTERY TECHNOLOGY:

CarbonX: New carbon material that helps tire makers meet the increasing demand for sustainability, safety and performance. (Startup)

Ink Invent: A pigment manufacturer and developer of a 'Tunable Detection and Determination Technology.' (Startup and CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree)

Squad Mobility: The world's first Solar City Car for sharing and private use. The ultimate smart urban mobility solution for emissions, congestion and parking. (Scale-up)

SolutionAir: A technology that can convert an existing engine into a high-pressure air combustion engine that uses no fossil fuels and produces zero emissions. (Startup)

Urban Mobility Systems: Developer and manufacturer of BEVs (battery electric vehicles) and electrification systems for construction equipment, enabling zero-emission transport and construction. (Scale-up)

AUGMENTED AND VIRTUAL REALITY:

Beecot: Provides construction and real estate solutions. Allows users to visualize the BIM model in the field by unlocking it in 2D, 3D, VR, and AR. (Startup)

Fectar: Interactive augmented and virtual reality experiences without programming are possible with Fectar's VR and AR creator platform. (Startup)

SenseGlove: Force and haptic feedback gloves that enable professionals to physically interact with virtual objects for VR training and research purposes. (Scale-up)

FUTURE OF WORK:

2DAYSMOOD: An easy-to-use tool for empowering directors, managers, and employees to take responsibility for creating a positive work environment. (Startup)

Sabender: A learning tool enriched with VR to increase effective teamwork. (Startup)

DialogueTrainer: Next-generation simulation platform for conversation training. (Scale-up)

EZ Factory: SaaS-based platform for optimizing operational effectiveness and efficiency of factory floor operations. (Scale-up)

Happybase: A development platform grounded in positive psychology and design thinking, Happybase offers an approach to the major challenges organizations face with talent retention and development. (Startup)

My Global Workspace: Co-working spaces connected to universities in emerging countries. (Startup)

Naya: An ecosystem that empowers digital creators and creators of Naya Create, a modular keyboard that increases efficiency, flexibility and health. (Startup and CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree)

StellarUp: One platform for all organizational learning and development. (Startup)

"The Netherlands is proud of its outsized influence in technology, science and engineering," said Dirk Janssen, Consul General of the Netherlands, San Francisco. "From the world's first telescopes in the 1600s to the machines that print the most advanced microchips today, Dutch entrepreneurs are well-acquainted with finding solutions for some of the world's greatest challenges. The CES 2024 NL Tech Pavilion delegation represents the next generation of Dutch innovators, ready to share their solutions with the world at CES."

About The Kingdom of the Netherlands

The Netherlands strives to solve societal and economic challenges with local and international partners. The country ranks seventh on the Global Innovation Index, and Amsterdam is one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in Europe. As a trading nation, the Netherlands has continuously ranked as one of the top five foreign investors in the U.S. for multiple years, making the Netherlands the number one country with which the U.S. maintains a trade surplus. More than 955K jobs in the United States result from the strong economic relations with the Netherlands.

The Consulate General of the Netherlands in San Francisco, in partnership with the Holland in the Valley network and the ScaleNL accelerator, empowers Dutch entrepreneurs and talent to innovate and scale in the U.S. Learn more at United States | Netherlandsandyou.nl.

