The Knowledge Tree Joins Summit Professional Education to Expand High-Quality, Engaging Education for Mental Health Professionals

A shared commitment to engaging, high-impact learning experiences makes this partnership particularly meaningful. Summit and The Knowledge Tree go beyond traditional education, developing programs that capture the energy and expertise of instructors in real-time engagement with learners. The Knowledge Tree excels at creating dynamic virtual learning environments where interaction and participation are central. Summit is excited to integrate these best practices across its entire catalog, ensuring that all learners—whether in behavioral health, rehabilitation therapy, or other healthcare fields—experience education that is engaging and immediately applicable.

"At Summit, we're committed to equipping professionals with the knowledge and skills to make a lasting impact—but for me, this mission is also personal," said Ken Ramirez, CEO of Summit Professional Education. "Having seen the challenges of mental illness firsthand, I'm passionate about ensuring mental health professionals have access to exceptional training. Welcoming The Knowledge Tree expands our reach and deepens our commitment to delivering engaging, high-impact education."

Summit Professional Education has a strong reputation for developing and delivering accredited continuing education that goes beyond traditional learning. By combining expert instruction with immersive learning experiences, Summit ensures that professionals receive not only the knowledge they need but also the confidence and practical skills to apply it. The Knowledge Tree strengthens this commitment by bringing best-in-class virtual learning practices that emphasize participation, engagement, and personal connection.

"By joining forces with Summit, The Knowledge Tree has the opportunity to expand our reach and further elevate the quality and accessibility of mental health continuing education," said Dr. Becky Beaton-York, Licensed Psychologist and Founder of The Knowledge Tree. "I'm excited to stay on with Summit and lead the charge to ensure that mental health professionals nationwide receive the best training and resources to make a meaningful impact in their communities."

With The Knowledge Tree's expertise in mental health training and highly interactive virtual learning experiences, Summit is enhancing its ability to provide education that is not just informative but transformative.

For more information, visit https://summit-education.com/ and https://www.theknowledgetree.org/.

¹ National Institute of Mental Health: https://www.nimh.nih.gov

² Health Resources & Services Administration: https://bhw.hrsa.gov

About The Knowledge Tree

The Knowledge Tree is a premier provider of continuing education for mental health professionals, offering engaging, research-driven courses that enhance professional development and client outcomes. Known for its interactive virtual learning experiences, The Knowledge Tree fosters deep participation and engagement, ensuring that learners receive education that is as impactful as it is informative.

About Summit Professional Education

Summit Professional Education is a national leader in professional education, offering continuing education, certification programs, and exam preparation for physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, mental health professionals, and other healthcare providers. Committed to delivering high-quality, engaging education, Summit prioritizes interactive learning experiences that drive real-world impact.

About Avathon Capital

Avathon Capital is a private equity firm specialized in investing in lower middle-market companies in the education and workforce markets. Avathon's sector specialization creates compounding advantages—enabling the Firm to deeply understand its markets, identify opportunities early, and build an extensive network of industry leaders and seasoned executives. With its research-first, executive-first approach, Avathon brings decades of experience and a partnership-driven mindset to every investment, engaging with conviction and working collaboratively to drive meaningful growth. Recognized by Inc. as a Top Founder-Friendly Private Equity Firm, Avathon is committed to building enduring companies that shape the future of education and workforce. For more information visit: www.avathoncapital.com.

