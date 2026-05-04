The Kristan Cole Team Rebrands as The Kristan Cole Team - Keller Williams Alaska Advisors to Reflect Strategic Alignment and Professional Excellence

The Kristan Cole Team rebrands to include Keller Williams Alaska Advisors, strengthening alignment, transparency, and professional identity while continuing its commitment to high-level real estate service.

WASILLA, Alaska, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Kristan Cole Team, a nationally recognized leader in the real estate industry, is proud to announce its official name change to The Kristan Cole Team - Keller Williams Alaska Advisors. This transition marks a strategic update to the team's branding, designed to reflect its official brokerage affiliation and ensure a unified, professional identity across all public-facing platforms.

Founded on a commitment to providing world-class service and expert local knowledge, the name change serves as a formal alignment with Keller Williams Alaska Advisors. By integrating the brokerage name into the team's core identity, the organization reinforces its transparency, regulatory compliance, and the strength of the global network that supports and advises its clients.

"Our business has always been built on the foundation of trust and professional integrity," said Kristan Cole, Founder and Visionary. "By rebranding to The Kristan Cole Team - Keller Williams Alaska Advisors, we are providing our clients and partners with absolute clarity regarding our professional affiliation. This update ensures that our brand accurately reflects the powerhouse brokerage that stands behind our team's local expertise."

The update is a proactive step to align the team's public representation with its internal operational excellence. While the name is evolving, the team's core mission remains the same: to provide a seamless, high-touch experience for buyers and sellers throughout the state of Alaska and beyond.

The rebranding transition focuses on several key pillars:

Official Alignment: Formally recognizing the partnership with Keller Williams Alaska Advisors as the foundation of the team's brokerage services.

Brand Consistency: Ensuring all marketing, digital presence, and professional communications reflect the team's official name and affiliation.

Client Clarity: Providing consumers with a direct understanding of the team's professional structure and the resources available through the Keller Williams network.

The Kristan Cole Team - Keller Williams Alaska Advisors continues to operate with a core commitment to its values: Give, Grace, Growth and Give.

About The Kristan Cole Team - Keller Williams Alaska Advisors (https://www.kristancole.com/):

The Kristan Cole Team - Keller Williams Alaska Advisors is a premier real estate organization dedicated to delivering exceptional results for clients across the residential and luxury markets. Led by industry visionary Kristan Cole, the team is known for its high-volume production, innovative marketing strategies, and a deep-seated commitment to the "Win-Win" philosophy. As a prominent part of the Keller Williams Alaska Advisors brokerage, the team provides clients with the personalized touch of a local boutique and the massive reach of a global real estate leader.

Media Contact

Thomas Burke, The Kristan Cole Team - Keller Williams Alaska Advisors, 1 2035599504, [email protected], https://www.kristancole.com/

SOURCE The Kristan Cole Team - Keller Williams Alaska Advisors