THE LA BREAST CANCER FUNDRAISER (LABCF) HOLDS ITS 7th ANNUAL EVENT AT TOPGOLF EL SEGUNDO TO SUPPORT LOCAL BREAST CANCER PATIENTS

Donations from the evening will drive critical funds in support of the organization's vision which is to create a world where no breast cancer patient feels alone. Through its WeCare Program, newly diagnosed patients receive a curated WeCare Package of products that represent Journey, Comfort, Wellness, Beauty, and Loved Ones, along with handwritten notes from community members.

Featuring another first for the organization, renowned board-certified breast cancer surgeon, co-founder of the Pink Lotus Breast Center in Los Angeles, international speaker, and best-selling author, Dr. Kristi Funk will act as the evening's keynote speaker.

As a tireless advocate for women's health and the go-to breast expert for America's mainstream media, Dr. Funk shares the LABCF's commitment to changing lives.

"It's a privilege to speak at this year's THE Breast Cancer Fundraiser's big event! THE BCF WeCare Packages have become an exciting part of my patients' cancer journeys - bringing inspiration, strength and hope to them through this unexpected and generous sisterhood," shared Dr. Funk.

Additional highlighted activities include a Silent Auction, a thrilling 'Beat the Pro' contest, and a photo booth to capture the memorable moments all while elegantly dressed in pink cocktail attire at the 2023 LABCF. Plus, seize the exceptional opportunity to win a 5-night stay at Lucky Man Ranch, an incredible prize valued at nearly $8,000, generously donated by Robb Stroyke.

About the Event:

Celebrating 17 years of dedication, the 7th Annual LABCF is a testament to the commitment of THE Breast Cancer Fundraiser (THE BCF) to changing lives. This unique event brings together diverse professionals, bridging gaps of gender, race, and ethnicity. More than just a traditional gala, LABCF is a celebration of genuine connections, a gracefully crafted cocktail soirIe designed to deliver authentic, impactful moments. Each contribution and shared experience serves as a reminder to breast cancer patients that their journey is not solitary; they are supported by a strong alliance of compassion and unwavering care. Proceeds from LABCF will continue to fund THE BCF's WeCare Program, which delivers hundreds of care packages nationwide every year, offering vital support to patients during their breast cancer journey.

Sponsors: The LABCF is made possible thanks to the generous sponsorship of Beyond Yoga, Loan Oak Fund and True Religion, as well as Bay Sponsors Stroyke Properties Group, Kapture Vision, Coco on the Go, The Agency, Malibu Dana, and Century Smile Dental.

2023 Honoree: Alexandra Robertson

About THE Breast Cancer Fundraiser (THE BCF):

For over 17 years, THE Breast Cancer Fundraiser (THE BCF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has remained dedicated to providing genuine and practical assistance to individuals facing a life-altering breast cancer diagnosis. The WeCare Program bridges a critical gap within the existing healthcare system by supporting patients' right after diagnosis and at the beginning of their treatment journey. THE BCF's vision is to create a world where no breast cancer patient feels alone, and the WeCare Packages, encompassing Journey, Comfort, Wellness, Beauty, and Loved Ones, along with handwritten notes from community members, deliver this powerful message of support.

For more information about the 7th Annual LABCF and THE Breast Cancer Fundraiser, please visit https://labcf.funraise.org or contact: [email protected]

Charlotte Batista, Director of Giving, THE Breast Cancer Fundraiser, 1 949-285-9337, [email protected], https://labcf.funraise.org/

