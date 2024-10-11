The L.A. Trust Honors John Baackes and Jayanth Kumar at Annual Salute to Student Health

The L.A. Trust honored John Baackes, CEO of L.A. Care Health Plan, with the Visionary Award, and Dr. Jayanth Kumar, retired State Dental Director, with the Champion Award at its 2024 Salute to Student Health event, celebrating their dedication to health equity.

Last month, The Los Angeles Trust for Children's Health hosted its 2024 Salute to Student Health Garden Reception on September 19, 2024, at Redbird in Downtown Los Angeles. The L.A. Trust proudly honored John Baackes, Chief Executive Officer of L.A. Care Health Plan, with the Visionary Award, and Dr. Jayanth Kumar, recently retired State Dental Director of the California Department of Public Health, with the Champion Award.

The garden event gathered more than 150 guests from numerous industries to support the mission of The L.A. Trust. The awards reception featured a hosted bar, a live auction, and hors-d'oeuvres from Micheline-recommended Redbird chef Neal Fraser.

"We are deeply honored to recognize the outstanding contributions of our two honorees, whose tireless dedication to underserved children has created lasting change in our communities. Their leadership and commitment to health equity ensure that every child, regardless of circumstance, has the opportunity to thrive," said Maryjane Puffer, Executive Director of The L.A. Trust. "We are grateful for their vision and passion in championing a healthier future for all."

John Baackes is the CEO of L.A. Care Health Plan, the largest publicly operated health plan in the U.S., serving over two million members in Los Angeles County. He also chairs the board of Charles Drew University and sits on several boards, including America's Health Insurance Plans, California Association of Health Plans, Project Angel Food, and Urban Voices Project.

Dr. Jayanth Kumar, retiring after nearly nine years as California's State Dental Director, has prioritized oral health since his 2015 appointment by Gov. Jerry Brown. He played a key role in developing the State Oral Health Plan, advancing disease prevention and access to care through initiatives like community water fluoridation, school-based programs, and professional training.

The Salute to Student Health awards raised funds for The L.A. Trust for Children's Health and its student outreach programs. The event sponsors include LA Care, Children's Hospital Los Angeles Medical Group, Delta Dental, Health Net, Jan Kern, Kaiser Permanente, Alta Hospitals, Association Foundation, California Dental Association, DentaQuest, Liberty Dental, St. Johns Community Health, The Broad Foundation, Via Care.

