The L.A. Trust Urges No Cuts to Youth Mental Health Programs in State Budget

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles Trust for Children's Health urges California lawmakers to continue their support for the California Youth Behavioral Health Initiative (CYBHI), specifically funding at the California Department of Public Health's Office of Health Equity. The proposed cuts will significantly impact access to essential mental health services for LGBTQ+, Latino, Black and Native American youth.

The CYBHI has been a vital program, providing critical behavioral health services to the youth of California. We know that 50% of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 14, and 75% by age 24, with suicide being the third leading cause of death for ages 10-24. By addressing mental health issues early, the initiative offers support and treatment that greatly improves outcomes for children and adolescents. The proposed budget adjustments risk compromising this important initiative, potentially leaving vulnerable youth without the necessary resources to thrive.

"We are standing up for the children who rely on these essential mental health services," stated Anna Baum, Acting Executive Director of The Los Angeles Trust for Children's Health. "Maintaining funding for the CYBHI is crucial for the well-being of our young people. Ensuring these resources remain accessible is imperative for their health and development."

The L.A. Trust is one of 28 CBOs that received funds through the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative. The funds are used to support Student Advisory Boards (SABs) at 6 LA Unified campuses. The SABs give students the tools to be health ambassadors on campus and in communities. In the 2022-23 school year, 141 SAB members reached over 15,400 students through on-campus events and generated over 40,750 social media engagements. These campaigns, on topics like mental health, substance use, nutrition, and sexual and reproductive health, help students gain vital knowledge from a trusted messenger—their peers.

The Los Angeles Trust for Children's Health encourages policymakers to support the continued funding of the CYBHI to ensure the well-being of California's youth, their families, and our communities.

The Los Angeles Trust for Children's Health is an independent nonprofit agency bridging health and education to achieve student wellness. The L.A. Trust focuses on student health issues, including expanding healthcare access, mental health, substance use prevention, oral health, sexual and reproductive health, research, and student engagement. Learn more at thelatrust.org.

