The L.A. Trust Will Honor Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer and Patricia Anton at Third Annual Salute to Student Health

California State Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer from the 57th‥Assembly District and Patricia Anton, President of Anton Consulting will be honored September 28 at Vibiana in Downtown Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The L.A. Trust is proud to honor California State Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer from the 57th‥Assembly District with the Champion Award, and President of Anton Consulting, Patricia Anton with the Visionary Award at The L.A. Trust's third annual Salute to Student Health. The awards dinner is scheduled for September 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Vibiana located at 214 S. Main Street in Downtown Los Angeles.

"We are thrilled to recognize these two exceptional leaders for their steadfast dedication to the health and well-being of our youth," said Maryjane Puffer, Executive Director of The L.A. Trust. "Their work serves as a powerful inspiration for our mission to enhance education and broaden student access to top-tier healthcare in underserved communities throughout Los Angeles."

The L.A. Trust's Visionary Award recognizes Assemblymember Jones-Sawyer's commitment and leadership in crafting forward-thinking policies that promote greater access to healthcare, education, public safety, and enhancing our justice system. The L.A. Trust enthusiastically supports his work on AB 912—The Strategic Anti-Violence Funding Efforts (SAFE) Act. The SAFE Act would help bring essential health services to more young people.

Patricia Anton in collaboration with The L.A. Trust has spearheaded the creation of the groundbreaking Data xChange—a unique database that stands unrivaled on the national stage of school-based health and software giants. The collaboration between The L.A. Trust and Anton Consulting has yielded a HIPAA-compliant solution to anonymously link highly sensitive health records with academic records, such as grades, attendance, and graduation data. This groundbreaking approach ensures that individuals' health and academic records remain protected and cannot be re-identified. The creation of the Data xChange enables the collective measurement of the impact of school-based health centers on students' academic success and well-being, and propels the field of public health research forward.

The awards dinner will feature entertainment, a hosted bar, a live auction, and dinner from Micheline-recommended Redbird chef Neal Fraser. Live auction preview and tickets to the event are available online now (https://secure.qgiv.com/event/latrustsalutetostudenthealth/items/)

The Los Angeles Trust for Children's Health (The L.A. Trust) is an independent nonprofit agency bridging health and education to achieve student wellness. The L.A. Trust focuses on student health issues, including expanding healthcare access, mental health, substance use prevention, oral health, sexual and reproductive health, data insights, student engagement, and policy and advocacy.

