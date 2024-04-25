The Lacek Group Tackles "Next-Gen Engagement Marketing" in New White Paper

Strategic Approach Reframes and Future-Proofs Customer Relationship Management
MINNEAPOLIS, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An estimated 20%-70% of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) projects either fail to improve company performance or result in losses. It's time for brands to think of CRM as more than data, tools and workflow. The Lacek Group announces the release of "Next-Gen Engagement Marketing," a white paper sharing a snapshot of the national leader in loyalty, experience, and customer-engagement marketing's strategic and customer-centric approach to CRM.
As consumers' expectations change—and the choices and channels available to them expand—most CRM programs aren't keeping pace. An effective combination of loyalty, customer experience and branding—delivered in personalized ways—is the key to unlocking greater engagement.
"Reframing CRM—reappropriating the "M" to be marketing rather than management—can expand our thinking to include one-to-one, direct-response, and other marketing disciplines," said Joe Rueckert, senior director, Strategic Services for The Lacek Group. "Viewing CRM as a holistic strategic practice activates a customer-centric mindset and approach. Ultimately, that's CRM's greater purpose."
Brands can reframe the concept of CRM away from data and tools to a strategic role that establishes and drives a customer-centric approach. Insights from the whitepaper include:
- Why CRM needs a strategy that aligns with a brand's overall goals
- How using empathy to grow brand devotion delivers results
- Why fueling CRM with data is essential
- How to create an engagement plan that reflects today's landscape
- What anticipating common roadblocks can do for brand devotion
Download a copy of the full "Next-Gen Engagement Marketing" white paper and learn more about The Lacek Group.
About The Lacek Group
For more than 30 years, The Lacek Group has been delivering on the art and algorithms of brand devotion. We help world-class brands identify their highest-potential customers, engage them across channels throughout their lifecycles, personalize each relationship for optimal long-term results, and measure the true effectiveness of those efforts.
Media Contact
Tess MacGibobn, The Lacek Group, 1 952.412.9336, [email protected], www.lacek.com
SOURCE The Lacek Group
Share this article