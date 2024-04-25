The Lacek Group Tackles "Next-Gen Engagement Marketing" in New White Paper

"Reframing CRM—reappropriating the "M" to be marketing rather than management—can expand our thinking to include one-to-one, direct-response, and other marketing disciplines. "Viewing CRM as a holistic strategic practice activates a customer-centric mindset and approach." Post this

"Reframing CRM—reappropriating the "M" to be marketing rather than management—can expand our thinking to include one-to-one, direct-response, and other marketing disciplines," said Joe Rueckert, senior director, Strategic Services for The Lacek Group. "Viewing CRM as a holistic strategic practice activates a customer-centric mindset and approach. Ultimately, that's CRM's greater purpose."

Brands can reframe the concept of CRM away from data and tools to a strategic role that establishes and drives a customer-centric approach. Insights from the whitepaper include:

Why CRM needs a strategy that aligns with a brand's overall goals

How using empathy to grow brand devotion delivers results

Why fueling CRM with data is essential

How to create an engagement plan that reflects today's landscape

What anticipating common roadblocks can do for brand devotion

About The Lacek Group

For more than 30 years, The Lacek Group has been delivering on the art and algorithms of brand devotion. We help world-class brands identify their highest-potential customers, engage them across channels throughout their lifecycles, personalize each relationship for optimal long-term results, and measure the true effectiveness of those efforts.

