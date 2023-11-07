The Laidlaw Foundation Partners with the Oxford Character Project to Launch an Ethical Leadership Programme

The Laidlaw Foundation is partnering with the Oxford Character Project (OCP) to provide ethical leadership training to all Laidlaw Scholars as part of the Laidlaw Scholars Leadership and Research Programme. The Scholarship is designed to develop a new generation of diverse leaders who are skilled researchers, embrace data-driven decision-making, and believe that it is a moral imperative to lead with integrity.

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Laidlaw Scholars Leadership and Research Programme takes place over the first two years of scholars' undergraduate degrees. An integral part of this fully funded programme is training in ethical leadership, which seeks to support students to become leaders of good character who are able to apply judgment, make ethical decisions, and act with integrity. In order to develop these qualities and prepare Laidlaw Scholars for their leadership journey ahead, the Laidlaw Foundation is partnering with the Oxford Character Project, an interdisciplinary research initiative based at the Department of Politics and International Relations, University of Oxford, to deliver a six-month-long ethical leadership training programme.