The Lalas Burlesque to Perform at Swinomish Casino & Lodge

ANACORTES, Wash., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Los Angeles-based burlesque group The Lalas will perform at Swinomish Casino & Lodge on April 13, 2024, in the Wa Walton Event Center.

Last seen at Swinomish Casino & Lodge in October 2022, The Lalas are comprised of talented professional dancers who have performed worldwide. With day jobs across the entertainment industry, these women unite to put on a memorable 75-minute burlesque performance.

According to their website, "The show is equally hilarious and sexy and will have you at the edge of your seat, jaw dropped, and hootin' and hollerin' like you've never thought possible."

Tickets start at $50 and are available for purchase at SwinTickets.com or the Lodge front desk. For more information, visit Swinomish Casino & Lodge's website.

About Swinomish Casino & Lodge

The Swinomish Tribal Community is made up of Coast Salish peoples originating from the Skagit and Samish River valleys. For over 35 years, the tribal community has owned and operated Swinomish Casino & Lodge, along with Swinomish Golf Links, growing from a small bingo operation in 1985 to a modern gaming facility. Today, they are proud to be one of the leading employers in the Anacortes area. For more information, visit SwinomishCasinoandLodge.com.

