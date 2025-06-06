The Langham, Boston Celebrates 160 Years of Langham Hotels & Resorts with Over-the-Top Experiences and Culinary Delights

"The Langham, Boston invites guests to toast to 160 years of timeless hospitality, global heritage, and local celebration. Whether indulging in the sky-high luxury or the refined comfort of a lobster roll, this anniversary is not only a tribute to the past, but a toast to the future." Post this

In honor of this historic occasion, The Langham, Boston unveils "Escape to the Clouds: 160 Years of Excellence", a one-of-a-kind VIP package crafted in partnership with Helicopter Tour Boston. Guests will experience Boston from new heights with a private helicopter tour while enjoying an indulgent stay in one of the hotel's luxurious Bi-Level Suites. The exclusive offering includes:

Luxury accommodations in a Bi-Level Suite

Access to The Langham Club, an elevated private lounge experience

A welcome culinary amenity

VIP Helicopter Tour of Boston for two

for two Black car transportation to and from Helicopter Tour Boston

Access to Helicopter Tour Boston's VIP lounge with premium snacks and beverages

This limited-time package promises an unforgettable blend of grandeur, history, and adventure. It is available exclusively through The Langham, Boston's reservations team and subject to availability and weather conditions. For details and booking, visit: https://www.langhamhotels.com/en/the-langham/boston/offers/room-offers/escape-to-the-clouds/

As part of the 160th celebration, The Fed, The Langham, Boston's classic cocktail pub, has partnered with The Wigmore, its British counterpart at The Langham, London, to debut a limited-edition Lobster Roll. Reflecting lobster's rise from humble 19th-century fare to luxury delicacy, the roll features warm lobster meat, tarragon hollandaise, and a soft, buttered roll, served alongside French fries and wrapped in custom newspaper reminiscent of 1860s London.

Guests can savor this transatlantic culinary tribute from June 10–24, or elevate their experience with the $160 Celebration Special, which includes:

Two anniversary lobster rolls

Two Langham Royale Punch cocktails

A shared dessert

The Langham Royale Punch is a nod to the Victorian-era communal drink, made with London Dry Gin, Hibiscus Cordial, Orange Liqueur, Lemon Juice, and Champagne - blending history and refreshment in every glass.

"The Langham, Boston invites guests to toast to 160 years of timeless hospitality, global heritage, and local celebration," said Michele Grosso, Managing Director of The Langham, Boston. "Whether indulging in the sky-high luxury of a helicopter tour or the refined comfort of a lobster roll, this anniversary is not only a tribute to the past, but a toast to the future."

Media Contact

Marissa Sullivan, The Langham, Boston, 1 (617) 451 1900 7037, [email protected]

SOURCE The Langham, Boston