The Largest Edition of Seafood Expo Asia Opens Its Doors to Worldwide Suppliers and Buyers from Across Asia

The 11th edition of Seafood Expo Asia kicks-off events for the seafood industry in Asia with an exhibit hall 86 percent larger than in 2022 The expanded exhibit hall features 359 exhibiting companies from 40 countries and 26 national and regional pavilions A conference program along with special events designed to enhance buyers' experience and industry knowledge will take place during the three-day trade expo

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seafood professionals from around the world are gathering for three days of networking and business opportunities at the 11th edition of Seafood Expo Asia, taking place 11-13 September at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Today, Diversified Communications, organizer of Seafood Expo Asia opens its exhibit hall doors to welcome buyers and industry professionals from across Asia who have come to meet and network with international industry suppliers, as well as expand their knowledge of the Asian seafood market and learn from industry experts.

This year's exhibit space is 86 percent larger than last year's exhibit floor with 359 exhibiting companies from 40 countries, including new participating countries from Brunei, Faroe Islands, Greece, Mauritania, Nicaragua, Sweden and United Kingdom. Exhibiting companies like Huon Aquaculture (Australia), Sea Harvest (Australia), Cooke Seafood (Canada), AquaChile (Chile), Blumar Seafoods (Chile), Guangdong Evergreen (China), Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products (China), Zoneco Group (China), Bakkafrost (Faroe Islands), Saint Kerber Cancale (France),

Zalmhuys Group (Netherlands), Lerøy Seafood (Norway), Salmar (Norway), Sjor (Norway)

Coldwater Prawns (Norway) and Hofseth Asia (Singapore) are participating in the exposition to showcase their latest seafood products — live, fresh, frozen, canned, value-added, processed and packaged.

The Expo features 26 national and regional pavilions – 8 pavilions more than in the 2022 edition – with new representation from Australia, China, Japan, Korea, Netherlands, Norway and Poland.

"The event has grown considerably over last year and is the largest edition in the history of the event," said Mrs. Wynter Courmont, Vice-President, Seafood, Diversified Communications. "This is a great testament that seafood suppliers find value in the event to grow their business in the Asian market."

Seafood buyers who attend Seafood Expo Asia comprise owners, executive purchasing managers, category managers, private label program buyers and equipment and packaging buyers from retail and foodservice companies including restaurants, supermarkets, hotels, catering services, as well as importers, distributors and seafood markets.

High-volume buyers from across Asia come to the event to meet with suppliers, see new products and discover industry trends. Some of the buying companies doing business at the event include Angliss Hong Kong Foodservice Ltd, Bidfood, Central Food Retail, E-Mart, Go Fresh, ITM Alimentaire International, Jumbo Group of Restaurants, Lidle & Kaufland Asia, Sainsbury's Argos Asia, Siam Makro, SMSI/Sysco, The Walt Disney Company (China), UniCoop Firenze, Yonghui Superstores, and many more.

In addition to a busy exhibit hall, this year's edition hosts a conference program highlighting topics around consumer trends in Asia, artificial intelligence (AI), technology, aquaculture, finance and funding, sustainability and traceability. The program kicks off today at 11:00 SGT with a panel led by Jean-Noel Calon from Columbi Salmon covering "New Innovative Seafood Trends in Asia", followed by a session with Eric Enmo Tamm from ThisFish, on "How AI is Going to Disrupt Seafood Processing" at 12:00 SGT. The afternoon sessions will continue in the afternoon at 14:15 SGT with Chuck Anderson from Certified Quality Foods addressing what large retail and foodservice buyers are looking for in his presentation "Do Retail and Food Service Buyers Really Care About Quality and How is Quality Monitoring Changing". Today's conference program will end with a panel discussion at 15:15 SGT on "Upscaling of Sustainability in Asian Aquaculture" led by Koji Yamamoto, ASC General Manager.

Throughout the day, attendees can experience a series of engaging events including culinary and product demonstrations to learn about specific species and how to prepare them, the product showcase where suppliers' products for the Asian market are displayed alongside the most innovative products at the Expo that are part of the Seafood Excellence Asia Awards competition, and a Tasty Kitchen presenting a series of tasting sessions of some of the products highlighted at the Expo.

This year, Seafood Expo Asia is launching its first Seafood Excellence Asia Awards; an awards competition that recognizes the best new products represented at the Expo. This afternoon, an esteemed roster of key buyers from across Asia will taste and judge the new products submitted for the competition. The winners will be unveiled tomorrow morning, Tuesday 12 September at 10:30 SGT. The list of products entered in the awards competition can be seen here and at the event.

The last day of the event, Wednesday 13 September, will highlight guest Chef Karlie Verkerk, who will host a master class on Australian Coral Trout at 11:00 SGT. On that same day, at 12:00 SGT, attendees will be able to enjoy a "Snack and Chat" session giving them another networking opportunity with peers while enjoying freshly baked seafood pies and drinks.

Seafood industry professionals can learn more about Seafood Expo Asia and register to attend for free by visiting http://www.seafoodexpo.com/asia.

About Seafood Expo Asia

Seafood Expo Asia is a trade event where buyers and suppliers of seafood from around the world come together to network and conduct business in the lucrative Asian market. The event is produced by Diversified Communications and takes place annually in Asia. SeafoodSource is the exposition's official media covering industry news year-round. http://www.seafoodexpo.com/asia.

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management and technology. The company's global seafood portfolio of expositions and media includes Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, Seafood Expo Asia and SeafoodSource.com. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: http://www.divcom.com.

