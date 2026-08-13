The Laser Agent Simplifies Buying and Selling Certified Pre-Owned Aesthetic, Cosmetic, and Medical Equipment

Enhanced online platform helps practices quickly find, evaluate, finance, and sell Certified Pre-Owned laser systems with greater transparency and confidence

NOBLESVILLE, Ind., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Laser Agent, a leading provider of Certified Pre-Owned aesthetic, cosmetic, and medical laser equipment, has introduced a faster and easier way for practices to browse and purchase from an inventory of more than 200 pre-owned laser systems. The enhanced online platform simplifies the buying and selling process through improved search, clearer equipment information, and a more efficient customer experience.

Available at www.thelaseragent.com, the enhanced online platform allows medical and aesthetic professionals to browse equipment by brand, treatment application, system type, or specialty, making it easier to identify the right system for their practice.

"Our goal wasn't simply to update a website. We wanted to create the easiest and most transparent way for professionals to find the right Certified Pre-Owned laser equipment," said Deon S., Vice President of The Laser Agent. "Whether a practice is purchasing its first system or expanding its existing treatment capabilities, the platform helps buyers research equipment with confidence while making it equally easy for practices to sell systems they no longer need."

To make purchasing more accessible, The Laser Agent also offers financing options, video demonstrations, shipping and delivery information, maintenance services, medical laser supplies, and educational resources to help practices make informed investment decisions.

Professionals looking to sell equipment can submit their system information directly through the platform. The streamlined process allows sellers to connect with The Laser Agent without creating public listings, searching for individual buyers, or managing multiple inquiries.

Unlike equipment brokers that market systems owned by third parties, The Laser Agent owns every laser system it sells. The company's facility houses more than 200 Certified Pre-Owned laser systems at any given time. Each system undergoes a comprehensive 60-point inspection, cleaning, servicing, and performance testing by trained technicians before being offered for sale.

This direct ownership model gives buyers immediate access to available inventory, verified equipment information, consistent quality standards, and a single point of contact from the initial inquiry through delivery and ongoing support.

The enhanced online platform reflects The Laser Agent's continued commitment to making the Certified Pre-Owned aesthetic, cosmetic, and medical laser equipment market more transparent, efficient, and dependable for professionals nationwide.

Medical and aesthetic professionals can visit www.thelaseragent.com to browse available equipment, request a quote, schedule a video demonstration, explore financing options, or submit a system for sale.

About The Laser Agent

The Laser Agent is a leading provider of Certified Pre-Owned aesthetic, cosmetic, and medical laser equipment serving med spas, dermatology clinics, plastic surgery practices, laser clinics, and other medical and aesthetic professionals.

The company buys, sells, services, and supports professional laser systems from leading manufacturers. Unlike equipment brokers, The Laser Agent owns every system it sells and manages the inspection, servicing, testing, and sale of each device from its own inventory.

Every Certified Pre-Owned laser system undergoes a comprehensive 60-point inspection and service process before shipment and includes a standard 30-day warranty, subject to applicable warranty terms.

For more information, visit www.thelaseragent.com or call (317) 527-4523.

Media Contact

Deon Shafer, The Laser Agent, 1 (317) 527-4523, [email protected], https://www.thelaseragent.com/

SOURCE The Laser Agent