Six months of FancyAI customer data show GEO spend delivering the Google rankings SEO budgets were paying for, plus the AI recommendations they weren't. SEO isn't dead. It's a byproduct.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Six months of execution data from FancyAI's first customer cohort produced a finding the company didn't expect. In program after program, the first metric to move wasn't AI visibility. It was Google.

Conner Hats, a specialty e-commerce retailer, engaged FancyAI to win AI recommendations. The GEO content program jumped its top keyword 99 Google positions in 90 days, taking "gambler hats" to #1, and landed top-3 AI recommendations across all four major LLMs. A POS hardware category leader took three core keywords from page two to #1 on Google and reached #1 in AI answers on the same keyword, in the same month, from a single workstream. The Conner Hats case says it plainly: GEO content is not a replacement for SEO. It is an accelerant.

The implication is a budget decision. Most brands fund SEO and AI visibility as separate line items, often with separate vendors. FancyAI's data says the GEO line does both jobs. Content structured for AI models is content Google rewards, and the authority signals that earn citations are the ones that earn rankings. The SEO budget was paying for outcomes GEO spend now delivers as a byproduct, while also winning the channel SEO can't reach.

Four Findings From Six Months of Execution

1. GEO moves Google first. The structural work AI models reward, like clear comparisons and direct answers backed by credible citations, is what search engines have spent a decade trying to reward. Two of four programs saw their largest early gains in organic rankings, not AI answers.

2. Half the problem is plumbing, not content. JUNGL, a THC beverage brand, multiplied its Claude citations 3.5x and lifted its AI Readiness Index 7 points in 30 days, before its content program matured. The work was mechanical: opening AI crawler access to all 11 major bots and repairing rendering and schema. While publishers race to block AI crawlers, commerce brands are blocked by accident and invisible without knowing it.

3. Traffic is the wrong KPI. Conner Hats' AI-referred visitors converted at 4.4x the rate of organic search. The POS brand's revenue grew roughly 5x faster than its traffic, with orders up 42% and revenue up 36% month over month. AI search sends fewer visitors who buy more. Brands reporting traffic to the board are measuring the old channel.

4. Being mentioned is not being recommended. MacMillan River Adventures, a Yukon outfitter, saw headline visibility narrow while share of voice grew 30% and its average recommendation rank on the category's most competitive query improved from 2.6 to 1.3. That is the top slot, won during peak season for $50,000 bookings. The metric the AI-monitoring industry sells moved sideways. The metric that books trips moved to #1.

Every result landed inside a single buying window of 30 to 90 days, against published industry expectations of 7 to 12 months for GEO returns.

"For 20 years, SEO was the budget line marketers couldn't afford to cut. Our data says it's time to shift some of those dollars to GEO," said Tom Howell, co-founder and CEO of FancyAI. "Google still matters. But GEO can improve many of the same signals that drive search performance. Our customers invested in AI visibility and saw their Google rankings rise, too. If SEO and GEO still sit in separate silos, you may be paying twice for overlapping work."

Full case studies with complete metrics for all four programs are available at getfancy.ai/cases. FancyAI's platform is available as self-serve software and as a done-for-you program.

About FancyAI

FancyAI is the execution layer for AI discovery. It shows brands where they stand across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Claude, then executes the work required to improve those outcomes. The platform brings technical optimization, content execution, citation development, authority building, and agentic social engagement into one system. Teams can run FancyAI themselves or have FancyAI's strategists run the program for them.

Learn more at getfancy.ai.

Media Contact

Chris Barbee, FancyAI, 1 3127212199, [email protected], getfancy.ai

SOURCE FancyAI