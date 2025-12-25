The Last Summer, Shine with the World World Cosplay Summit 2026 Officially Announced

Record Participation Expected from 42 Countries & Regions; Official Trailers Released Shiraf Appointed as Official Water Partner Dates: July 31 (Friday) – August 2 (Sunday), 2026

NAGOYA CITY, Japan, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The World Cosplay Summit Executive Committee (Chairman: Tokumaru Oguri) is pleased to announce that World Cosplay Summit 2026 (WCS 2026), one of the world's largest cosplay festivals, will be held from Friday, July 31 to Sunday, August 2, 2026, at multiple venues throughout Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

WORLD COSPLAY SUMMIT 2026 – Event Overview

Schedule: Friday, July 31 – Sunday, August 2, 2026 (3 days)

Venues: Oasis 21 / Aichi Arts Center (Main Hall) / Hisaya-odori Park / Osu Shopping District /

Hisaya Odori Garden Flarie / Central Park / Chubu Electric Power MIRAI TOWER

Participating Countries & Regions:

A total of 42 countries and regions (planned), representing the largest participation in World Cosplay Summit history)

Australia / Austria / Belgium / Bolivia / Brazil / Bulgaria / Canada / China / Colombia / Costa Rica / Czech Republic / Ecuador / France / Hong Kong / India / Indonesia / Italy / Japan / Korea / Kuwait / Latvia / Malaysia / Mexico / Mongolia / Morocco / Netherlands / Philippines / Peru / Poland / Portugal / Saudi Arabia / South Africa / Spain / Sweden / Switzerland / Taiwan / Thailand / Trinidad and Tobago / United Arab Emirates / United Kingdom / United States / Vietnam

Organizer: World Cosplay Summit Executive Committee

(Comprising: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Aichi Prefecture, Nagoya City, Nagoya Convention & Visitors Bureau, Central Japan International Airport Co., Ltd., Osu Shopping District Federation, The Japan Times, TV Aichi Corporation, and WCS Inc.)

Official Websites:

World Cosplay Summit 2026 Teaser Site https://worldcosplaysummit.jp/en/

World Cosplay Championship (WCC) https://wcc.worldcosplaysummit.jp/en/

Official Trailers Released

World Cosplay Summit – History Edition

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLdRdIUOyBU

World Cosplay Championship Edition

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-TMrv443Opg

Shiraf Appointed as Official Water Partner

Shiraf, a Japanese natural mineral water brand that draws its water from underground sources in the Southern Alps fed by the Oi River system, has been appointed as the Official Water Partner of World Cosplay Summit 2026.

Shiraf 340ml can / JPY 415 (tax included)

What is Shiraf?

Shiraf is a Japanese natural mineral water brand that uses pristine groundwater from the foothills of Mt. Fuji and the Southern Alps.

The brand name "Shiraf" means "being sober" in Japanese, symbolizing a stylish, non-alcoholic beverage option that can be enjoyed in social or party settings.

Why Collaborate with World Cosplay Summit?

Introducing the Japanese word "Shiraf" to the world

Promoting the fresh and unique nuance of the Japanese language in a pop way through a globally recognized cultural event.

A stylish non-alcoholic choice during cosplay events

An ideal beverage for long event days and evening parties, allowing participants to enjoy the festivities without compromising their costumes.

Sharing the appeal of Japan's soft water globally

Showcasing the taste and high quality of Japanese natural water to an international audience.

Global expansion through the WCS network

Leveraging WCS preliminaries, international organizers, and alumni networks to share Shiraf's brand story worldwide.

Launch of the "Like Card" Communication Project

A New Way to Connect at Cosplay Events

World Cosplay Summit (WCS) is launching a new communication initiative, the "Like Card," designed to encourage positive and respectful interactions at cosplay events.

This original WCS tool makes it easier for cosplayers, photographers, and fans to connect naturally and comfortably. Participants can write short messages on a card and hand it to someone they admire, gently lowering the barrier to starting conversations with new people.

The Like Card initiative will be introduced not only at the main World Cosplay Summit event but also at various WCS-related events throughout the year, helping to create a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment for cosplay communication worldwide.

As an international festival that brings together people of diverse nationalities, generations, experience levels, and costume genres, WCS aims to foster new connections through the simple act of expressing appreciation.

World Cosplay Summit to Transition to an Autumn Schedule Starting in 2027

In response to increasingly severe summer heat in Japan, and with the safety of participants and spectators as its highest priority, World Cosplay Summit (WCS) will transition from a summer event to an autumn event starting in 2027.

Scheduled Dates for 2027

Friday, November 12 – Sunday, November 14, 2027

This change is expected to bring several key benefits, including:

Reduced risk of heat-related illness during outdoor events

Greater costume flexibility and comfort for cosplayers

A more pleasant climate for international visitors

Further details will be announced through future press releases and official WCS social media channels as they are finalized.

About World Cosplay Summit

Founded in 2003, World Cosplay Summit (WCS) will celebrate its 24th edition in 2026 and is recognized as one of the world's largest cosplay festivals.

The event was established as a platform for international cultural exchange, bringing together cosplayers and fans who share a passion for Japanese anime, manga, games, and pop culture.

Each year, more than 200,000 visitors and cosplayers from around the world gather in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

Sponsorship & Exhibition Opportunities for WCS 2026

World Cosplay Summit 2026 (WCS2026) is now inviting sponsors and exhibitors to participate in one of the world's largest cosplay festivals.

Sponsors Reach

Sponsors will have the opportunity to engage with:

Representatives from 42 countries and regions competing in the World Championship

Approximately 200,000 cosplay fans and visitors attending the three-day event

Two Key Approaches:

Inbound tourism & global promotion

Ideal for companies seeking to promote Made-in-Japan products and services to an international audience.

Domestic Youth Marketing in Japan

Well-suited for brands aiming to connect with younger audiences through large-scale live events.

For more information, please visit: https://wcs.co.jp/sponsor-application/

Media Coverage

Media accreditation will open on the official website in late May 2026.

Press releases and media updates are distributed via email.

Media representatives are invited to register at:

https://wcs.co.jp/press-application/

*Registration is available to media representatives only.

Download Press Materials

Press materials are available for download via Google Drive:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/18_rFXhasFJt_Y7O2JozS2AQhYsOLwdrG

Media Contact

World Cosplay Summit Management Office, WCS Inc., [email protected], https://www.worldcosplaysummit.jp/en/

