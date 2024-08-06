The latest market sell-off solidifies the Money Anxiety Theory introduced by Dr. Dan Geller

"Scientifically Predictable investing promotes solid investment decisions," said Dr. Dan Geller the author of the study and creator of the Scientifically Predictable investing model. "Any investor can outperform the market with high level of confidence and low cost just by following the science." Post this

To prevent investors from making instinctive investment decisions, Dr. Dan Geller, who is a behavioral economist and a leading expert in financial modeling, developed the Scientifically Predictable investing model, which is based on two proven scientific principles – the principle of the dual-decision process, and the principle of money anxiety. The Scientifically Predictable investing model has been validated and published in Dr. Gellers latest study.

The study shows that the top five ETFs selected by the Scientifically Predictable investing model outperformed the market (S&P 500) with an alpha of 30.5% for a total return of 90.5% in five years. The study also revealed that the predictive model achieved this performance during a highly volatile market, 2018-2023 demonstrating that the hypotheses of this study are valid during bull or bear markets.

The Scientifically Predictable investing program is going to be distributed to self-directed investors through their banking institution. In addition, the Scientifically Predictable investing program is going to be available to investment institutions that want to provide their long-term investors with a passive investment product that outperforms the market with elevated level of confidence at a low cost and low maintenance.

